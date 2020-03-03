Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union

Latvia’s expenditures on defence reach 2.1% of its GDP. This makes Latvia’s index the highest among all European Union member states, according to data published by Eurostat on 2 March.

Data was compiled for 2018. After Latvia comes Estonia and Greece (2% of GDP in both), Cyprus and Britain, the latter was a member state of the bloc at the time of data review (1.9% in both), and France (1.8%).

In Lithuania funding for defence reaches 1.7% of GDP, making indexes in Baltic States higher than the average in the EU.

The lowest funding amount for defence in found in Ireland (0.3% of GDP), Luxembourg and Malta (0.5% in both), as well as Austria (0.6%).

On average, EU governments’ expenses for defence reached 1.3% of GDP in 2018. Meanwhile Baltic States’ expenditures for defence in relation to the total volume of expenses are also higher than the average in the EU.

In Latvia these expenditures reach 5.5% of the country’s general expenditures (5.1% in Lithuania and 5.2% in Estonia).

After Baltic States there is Romania (4.8%), Britain (4.6%), as well as Cyprus and Greece (4.3%), whereas the lowest volumes are found in Luxembourg (1.1%) and Ireland (1.2%).

In the EU average government expenditures for defence in relation to total expenditures volumes were 2.9% in 2018.