Even Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s penalty is not enough to pull state funding from ZZS

The fine enforced by the office of the prosecutor on businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš does not provide for terminating payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS), as reported by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB).

This specific situation is not one when the law demands halting the payment of state budget finances. Because of this, KNAB has no right to not pay or in any way halt the payment of state funding for ZZS, the bureau notes.

Considering the association had received illegal donations through illegal financing using third parties, KNAB has ordered ZZS to pay the received illegal donations in their entirety to the state budget.

ZZS has successfully paid its received illegal donation amounts to the state budget. In 2018 ZZS paid back illegally received funding of EUR 13 903, In 2017 ZZS paid to the state budget EUR 3 980 of illegally received donations, as reported by KNAB.

As reported, the office of the prosecutor has fined Krūmiņš and financier Jorens Raitums EUR 86 000 in the criminal case regarding the illegal financing of political parties ZZS and For Latvia from the Heart (NSL) shortly before municipal elections on 1 June 2017.

One was fined EUR 77 400 and the other – EUR 8 600.

Both private persons have paid their respective fines in full. Krūmiņš had previously allowed that he was subjected to a larger fine, but he also mentioned that his lawyers were in charge of this matter.

The office of the prosecutor has also discontinued the criminal process against Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis regarding possible illegal financing of ZZS.

In 2018 KNAB commenced a criminal process over illegal financing of political parties NSL and ZZS.

Truksnis was accused of accepting illegal financing for ZZS, document forging and using forged documents.

Initially the state prosecution believe Truksnis and Krūmiņš had agreed on illegally financing of ZZS in large amounts for the money to be used by Latvian Green Party member for illegal donations through third parties to financing their and political party’s needs for pre-election promotion in summer 2017. The state prosecution believed the official of Jurmala City Council had accepted EUR 27 500 in illegal donations.

Read also: KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

The Office of the Prosecutor General had initially commenced criminal prosecution of financier Jorens Raitums over illegal financing of political parties.

On 15 January 2020 KNAB transferred a total of EUR 2 197 574 of state financing to political parties. ZZS received EUR 244 581.

The next payment of state financing is scheduled for 15 July.