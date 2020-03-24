bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 25.03.2020 | Name days: Māra, Marita, Mārīte
LatviaLatvia

Ex-Rīgas satiksme employee involved in two criminal cases Igors Volkinšteins has passed away

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 24, 2020
passed away, Igors Volkinšteins, Riga City Council, Rīgas satiksme, criminal case, Volinšteins

Igors Volkinšteins

Former director of Riga municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s Infrastructure and Development Department Igors Volkinšteins has passed away, as reported by LETA.

Earlier in February, the office of the prosecutor had submitted to court the criminal case in which Volkinšteins and his family members are accused of illegally using the company’s fuel cards. Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court had planned to review this case on 7 July.

Laura Majevska, press-secretary to the office of the prosecutor, says authorities found out about Volkinšteins death from public sources, adding that the office does not have official information. The prosecutor of this case will continue maintaining prosecution in accordance with requirements of the law.

The Criminal Procedure Law mentions that if the accused has died during examination in the court of first instance, examination of a case  shall  be  continued  only  if  an  application  of  a  relative  of  the  deceased  regarding  continuation of criminal proceedings for exoneration of the deceased has been received within a month after death of the accused.

In this case the case’s review continues in accordance with general procedure.

Volkinšteins was one of the accused parties in the criminal case investigated by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) involving procurements organized by Rīgas satiksme. KNAB has released a statement, explaining it is not possible to comment information about the death of the aforementioned person. Nevertheless, the bureau has requested information from respective institutions. Once information has been received, the bureau will act in accordance with procedures of the Criminal Procedure Law.

KNAB also turns attention to the fact that the specific criminal process in the stage of pre-trial investigation and the process progresses independently from the origin, social and financial state of the people involved in the case or other factors.

BNN had previously reported that Volkinšteins was accused of supporting the use of another’s payment instruments in the criminal case. His son Jānis Volkinšteins and his wife Jūlija Volkinšteina are accused of illegally using another’s payment instruments.

Volkinšteins and his family members are accused of committing a total of 27 crimes between January 2017 and September 2018.

All of the accused deny their guilt.

Volkinšteins was briefly put under arrest and was later released for bond money of EUR 100 000.

KNAB has commenced a criminal process in relation to three procurements organized by Rīgas satiksme: the 2016 low-floor tram procurement worth EUR 62 597 477; the 2013 trolleybus procurement worth EUR 131 66 135, as well as the 2013 bus procurement worth EUR 75 808 297. The criminal process focuses on bribery of officials and money laundering.

According to TV3 programme Nekā personīga, Volkinšteins was the ‘coordinator’ – he was responsible for sitting everyone at the table – the manufacturers of vehicles and the people responsible for hiding the tracks of bribery so that everything goes by the agreed-upon scenario. The programme reported that meetings between representatives of bus, trolleybus and tram manufacturers with bribery scheme authors normally took place in the wine bar owned by Volkinštein’s son.

There are other people involved in this criminal case – businessman Aleksandrs Krjačeks, ex-RS board chairman Leons Bemhens, tram and trolleybus manufacturer Škoda Transportation official Vladislav Kozak, businessman Māris Martinsons, businessman Edgars Teterovskis and his wife Elīna Kokina.

Keywords: criminal case Igors Volkinšteins passed away Riga City Council Rīgas satiksme Volinšteins


Leave a reply

Ex-Rīgas satiksme employee involved in two criminal cases Igors Volkinšteins has passed away

Former director of Riga municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s Infrastructure and Development Department Igors Volkinšteins has passed away, as reported by LETA.

March 24, 2020

China to ease travel restrictions on Wuhan; Spain virus deaths surge

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the place of origin of the COVID-19 virus, it is planned to partially lift the restrictions of movement, Chinese officials have stated according to the BBC.

March 24, 2020

Bank of Latvia governor says tax reform should continue at least partially

It would not be right to postpone the planned tax reform because of the illness spreading in Latvia because of Covid-19 coronavirus. It should be implemented at least partially, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 24 March.

March 24, 2020

People under special tax regime may be given right to receive unemployed benefits

Persons who work under a special tax regime may be provided the right to receive the status of unemployed persons, said Latvian Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča during a press-conference on Tuesday, 24 March.

March 24, 2020

US to reduce funding to Afghanistan over failed government talks

As Washington seeks to ensure the continuation of peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group, the US have announced a USD billion dollar-cut to aid funding after failed government-building talks, The Guardian reports.

March 24, 2020

Fuel prices reportedly decline in Baltic States

Last week, fuel prices had declined in all capital cities of the three Baltic States, according to data from LETA.

March 24, 2020

SPKC: spread of coronavirus infection in Latvia may continue for some time

The number of Covid-19 infection cases is on a rise in Europe. This is why it is expected for the spread of the disease to continue in Latvia, too, said Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s Infection Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

March 24, 2020

JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme reduces employees’ wages to avoid lay-offs

The board of JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme has made the decision to set board members’ wages at 50% of their current amount. The company has also decided to comply with social responsibility principles during the crisis and reduce wages of certain groups of employees, as reported by LGS.

March 24, 2020

Estonian National Library observes hike in book borrowing amid COVID-19

With Estonia’s first week of emergency situation over, the country’s National Library has observed a swift increase in book borrowing and reader registration, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 24, 2020

Covid-19 in Baltics. 197 infected in Latvia, 179 in Lithuania

The number of infection cases with Covid-19 in Latvia has reached 197. Lithuanian media report 179 confirmed infection cases, with 112 in Vilnius and 32 in Klaipeda.

March 24, 2020

UK announces nationwide lockdown over COVID-19

The British government has announced a nationwide lockdown ordering member of the public to stay home and leave it rarely for essential needs for a period of three weeks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 24, 2020

Idleness benefits planned to be paid in Latvia this week

Payments of idleness benefits for people employed by companies impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic are planned to commence this week, as confirmed by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a meeting of government parties.

March 24, 2020

WHO: Pandemic is accelerating; defensive and offensive measures must continue

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is getting faster and has called on governments to win the disease by testing, tracing, isolating and curing people with the infectious disease.

March 24, 2020

State Employment Agency receives collective lay-off applications for 1 660 workers

Because of the spread of Covid-19 in the country, ten companies in Latvia have submitted collective lay-off notifications to the State Employment Agency, informing the agency of planned lay-off of 1 660 workers, according to the public relations office.

March 23, 2020

Estonia issues short-term bonds to offset economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak

In Estonia, the Ministry of Finance has auctioned short-term bonds with the total value of EUR 200 million as part of a government package to stabilise the economy currently hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.

March 23, 2020

OECD suggests governments to provide free COVID-19 tests and subsidise workers

Angel Gurría, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, has said that the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could take the shape of an ‘L’.

March 23, 2020

Riga International Airport to halt investments and reduce employee numbers

The shut-down of air traffic in Latvia because of the state of emergency has forced Riga International Airport to adopt emergency budget austerity measures – reduce all investment projects by 85%, reduce the costs of economic operations by 60% and reduce personnel costs by 40%, as reported by the company.

March 23, 2020

Moscow asks elderly to stay home until mid-April

In Russia, authorities of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have recommended people older than 65 to stay home and self-isolate to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

March 23, 2020

Alcohol production in Latvia down 63.4% in January

The volume of produced alcohol volumes in Latvia had declined 63.4% in January when compared to the same month of 2019, according to goods circulation data from the State Revenue Service.

March 23, 2020

Estonia: It’s better to be overly cautious to save lives

In Estonia, which has the worst national coronavirus outbreak in the Baltic states, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has urged people to act cautiously and with consideration every day to save lives and stay healthy, ERR reports.

March 23, 2020

airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Frankfurt and London to Riga

After a request from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia and with permit from the Ministry of Transport, Latvian airline airBaltic has scheduled additional special flights from Frankfurt and London to Riga and vice versa.

March 23, 2020

Italy raises lockdown violation fine to EUR 5,000

In Italy, which is the COVID-19 worst-affected country in the EU, the fine for violating the tough restrictions of movement has been raised to 5 000 euros. Germany has, meanwhile, banned people from gathering in groups of more than two, DW reports.

March 23, 2020

Rīgas satiksme urges residents to not use public transport without a good reason

From 22 March onward buses, a notification will be played in trolleybuses and trams operated by Rīgas satiksme to urge residents to reconsider trips, as reported by municipal company’s representative Baiba Bartaševiča.

March 23, 2020

Coronavirus continues spreading in Baltics. 180 in Latvia, 143 in Lithuania, 352 in Estonia

The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Latvia has reached 180. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 143 confirmed cases.

March 23, 2020

Latvia’s president may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution

Under a state of emergency Latvia’s President Egils Levits may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia in a modern redaction.

March 23, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

How has Covid-19 affected your job?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (1)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!