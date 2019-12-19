Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition

Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.

The deputy of Daugavpils City Council is accused of requesting a bribe equal to EUR 10 000. One other private person is accused of promising a bribe, as confirmed by representative of the office of the prosecutor Laura Majevska.

According to information from LETA, the city council official is Eigims and the private person is Modus būve co-owner Jānis Sprūga.

Prior to submitting the case to the office of the prosecutor, it was investigated by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB), which had previously reported that in a procurement organized by Daugavpils City Council a contract was signed with the aforementioned businessman’s company. In 2018 the official requested a bribe of nearly EUR 10 000 in exchange for supporting the aforementioned company.

The criminal process is associated with the city council’s procurement process for conversion of education facilities, in which LLC Modus būve was declared winner. Information from the Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website shows the total contract price for the conversion of education institution on Parādes Street 7 is EUR 2 730 347, including VAT. Modus būve was declared the winner from four contenders.

Information from Firmas.lv shows that Sprūgs owns 60% of shares in Modus būve. In 2017 the company worked with turnover of EUR 3.5 million and profits of EUR 11 187. Information for 2018 is not available.

Eigims is also accused of storing eight battle cartridges without a permit. Firearm ammunition was found during a search in his home.

KNAB has requested the office of the prosecutor to commence two separate criminal cases over bribery and illegal firearm ammunition storage. However, the office of the prosecutor has decided to combine the two into one.

As it is known, Eigims is involved in a third criminal process, as part of which he and one other private person were detained in October 2019. In this criminal process the official is suspected of bribery and money laundering, whereas the private person is accused of bribery.

KNAB reports that the criminal process was initiated 25 September 2019 in accordance with Part 4 of Section 320, Part 1 of Section 232 and Part 1 of Section 195 of the Criminal Law. This means he is accused of taking and giving bribes, as well as money laundering.

KNAB explains that materials of the criminal case contain information that a Daugavpils City Council may have been accepting bribes worth no less than EUR 6 000 from a representative of some company between January 2018 and August 2018 in exchange for support in tenders organized by Daugavpils County Council. Additionally, this official is accused of performing money laundering activities.