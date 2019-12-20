Ex-President of Latvia wants to manage Latvian Basketball Association

Latvia’s former president Raimonds Vējonis has officially submitted his application as a candidate for the position of president of Latvian Basketball Association (LBS), as reported by LBS.

At the end of September, Anete Jēkabsone-Žogota became a candidate. Her official application was submitted a couple of hours before the end of the application submission period.

On 13 December 2019, LBS received the official application from Kaspars Cipruss.

At the last annual meeting of LBS members, which took place on 14 November, the organization’s current head Valdis Voins announced the next meeting will take place 21 January. During this meeting, the organization will have to elect a new president and council for the next four-year cycle.

In accordance with LBS statutes, members may propose candidates no later than one calendar month prior to the meeting – 20 December 2019.

Voins had previously said he has no plans to stand candidate for a third term.

All LBS members were provided with information about the procedure in accordance with which candidates are proposed, as well as the approved election rules of procedure.

In accordance with LBS rules of procedure point 5.6.1., LBS members have the right the propose presidential candidates by submitting a written application to the secretary general and adding the candidate’s written consent to become a candidate, as well as their biography and development programme and priorities for the next four-year season.

Riga Port Police Chief Voins, who has been in charge of LBS since 2012, replaced the previous president of the organization Ojārs Kehris. In 2016 he was the only candidate for the post and was re-elected unanimously.