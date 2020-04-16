Expecting Saeima’s decision, CVK schedules snap elections in Riga for June for now

Expecting the Saeima to postpone snap elections for Riga City Council again, the Central Election Commission (CVK) decided to reserve 6 June as the date for elections, according to the entry published in the Latvian Herald.

This decision was made to comply with requirements of the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, which state snap elections have been organized before 14 April.

On Wednesday, 16 April, the Saeima will review the legislative draft on snap elections in Riga again. This legislative draft provides for postponing elections to a later date because of COVID-19 epidemic – to 29 August this time. This is why after Saeima’s decision CVK will have to make a new decision on organization of snap elections.

As previously reported, last week the government supported postponing snap elections in Riga until 29 August. The final decision is for the Saeima to make.

This was the second time the government decided to postpone the election date. Initially elections were planned to take place 25 April, but because of COVID-19 epidemic elections were then pushed to 6 June.

Now amendments developed by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and supported by the government provide for postponing snap elections in Riga to 29 August. However, previously government parties wanted to reschedule elections for 5 September.

BNN had previously reported that on 13 February the Saeima approved the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, installing an interim administration in place of the old board.

On 24 February Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.