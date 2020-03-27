Experts explain | don’t buy into internet offers of slimming pills – they don’t exist!

The healthy lifestyle cult has become more popular in recent years. This tendency has opened the way for greedy snake oil salesmen to get rich at the expense of people who want to become slim, especially now, when residents stay home and want to stay in good shape without exercising. Summer is close and it would be great if one pill burned away the loose fat as though it was never there. However, people have to keep in mind there is no miracle medicine.

The problem is that most people do not understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Then there are people with loose weight, suffering from complexes, want to find a simple way to resolve the problem.

Pay now and lose 10 kg – total garbage

Looking at surprising results, for example, the possibility of losing 14 kg in two months a person with loose weight problems are convinced it is that easy to solve this problem. Without thinking twice, the person then purchases food additives that promise miraculous results in a short period of time. All the person need to do is transfer money to an account. It sounds so simple! This is why it is important to unmask dishonest food additive salesmen and convince people to pay more attention to written contents so that they do not believe miracles; at least the miracles associated with losing weight in a short time.

What are food additives? They are used to supplement food products. They do not replace a healthy and balanced diet.

There are no miracle medicines

To avoid being tricked by lies, experts have looked at a specific product readily available for purchase online. This is food additive Africanmango900. The website mentions that this product speeds up metabolism, reduces the feeling of hunger, gives a sense of fullness, reduces the level of sugar and cholesterol in blood, and helps lose weight.

Diet specialist Ilze Lutere ironically commends: «Let me put it this way – if we had a miracle medicine like that on Earth, there would not be a single obese person. I get chills from reading the annotation provided by the manufacturer. Everything is unclear and secretive.»

