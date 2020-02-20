Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030

There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.

Latvenergo also predicts that in 2025 the number of electric vehicles may exceed 10 000. There are multiple reasons for this – on the one hand there is rapid technological development, increasing accessibility and gradually expanding infrastructure and on the other hand there is targeted policy to promote electric vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions, Cikmačs explains.

According to data from the Road Traffic Directorate,

The number of electric vehicles in Latvia has increased 49% – 442 lightweight electric vehicles were registered in the country in 2019 and 658 at the beginning of 2020.

The increase with numbers also benefits from increased accessibility of electric vehicles on Latvia’s market. Vehicles are becoming more accessible and their maximum distance per battery charge continues increasing. There is also the matter of the expanding network of recharging stations.