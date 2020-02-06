Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal

Upon failing to secure quorum at the last organized meeting, deputies of Riga City Council have generated a legal basis for the city council’s dismissal.

In accordance with the Law on Local Governments, three consecutive meetings with no quorum of votes is one of the reasons that allow the Saeima to decide on a city council’s dismissal.

Quorum of votes at Riga City Council is secured with at least 31 deputies participating in a meeting. No more than 24 deputies had taken part in the last three meetings. Today’s meeting was attended by 23 deputies.

None of the representatives of opposition parties took part in the meeting. Some of Honour to Serve Riga had also decided to skip the meeting today.

The first two no-quorum meetings took place Wednesday, 5 February. As reported by LETA, Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs agreed with opposition members to speed up the city council’s dismissal with no-quorum meetings, because problems within the ruling coalition have led to city council members being unable to agree on the municipality’s 2020 budget.

According to Burovs, if the current composition of the city council is unable to approve the 2020 budget, the city council should move to snap elections.