Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run

In Lithuania, the annual Vilnius Christmas Run has been attended by more than 3 600 people.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports that the amateur sporting event took place on Sunday, December 15. Most participants were dressed as Santas, but also as Snow Whites, elves, Christmas presents, or various film heroes.

The runners could either take part in a three, six, or 12-kilometre routes, while a 300 metre stretch was open for the children.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1125566/cool-runnings-christmas-jog-in-vilnius-draws-thousands-photos