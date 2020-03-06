Final ruling in Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case announced
This week the final ruling in the so-called Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case was announced this week in Latvia. The accused were sentenced to considerable fines, conditional prison sentence, as well as community service.
This ruling affirms the deal made between the prosecutor and the accused on admitting guilt in exchange for specific penalty.
The office of the prosecutor explained that five of the accused were also sentenced to additional measures – fine and confiscation of property, including money, as well as enforcement of compensation to cover damages. The compensation amount reaches EUR 461 621, which is nearly five times over the amount of damages done. Two pieces of real estate and one car was confiscated.
As previously reported, businessman Aleksandrs Kreicers was sentenced to a conditional deprivation of freedom of four months with probation period of eight months, 70 hours of community service, a fine of EUR 30 100 and partial property confiscation worth EUR 60 870.
Former head of the hospital’s Procurement Committee Arnis Kramzaks has been sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom of one year and probation period of two years, a fine of EUR 32 250, as well as partial confiscation of property, specifically his Volvo S80 and money worth EUR 5 691.
LLC Project Management and Development Bureau board member Raitis Muižnieks has been sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom of one year with probation period of eight months, a fine of EUR 30 100, as well as confiscation of property (EUR 142 287 and USD 11 381).
Once the property director of Children’s Clinical Hospital Aivars Lisenko is sentenced to deprivation of freedom for eight months and a fine worth EUR 12 900.
He will also lose two pieces of real estate property located in Aizkraukle and Skrīveri.
Sergejs Kravcovs was sentenced to a fine worth EUR 7 740. State Fire and Rescue Service inspector Juris Šmits is sentenced to 100 hours of community service, as well as return of finances worth EUR 1 290 classified as illegally obtained funds. Sergejs Pimenovs is sentenced to 80 hours of community service, and Mihails Kreitsars is sentenced to 70 hours of community service.
On top of that, the court has also enforced compensation from multiple of the accused to cover damages caused to the Children’s Clinical Hospital, as well as procedural expenditures worth a total of EUR 130 497.
The prosecutor in charge of the case Māris Leja had previously said the office of the prosecutor focused on the fact that in this case there is a large volume of arrested finances and the crimes committed were of material nature.
This is why the prosecution requested monetary penalties and confiscation of property. Conditional deprivation of freedom was requested because more ten years passed after the crime was committed.
Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people
In Lithuania, where by Friday, March 6, one case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health authorities are monitoring the health of 5 175 people, who have recently travelled to places hit by a virus outbreak abroad, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks
Latvian national airBaltic airline has decided to reduce the number of seats in its aircraft 4%. This measure will remain in force from 23 March to 5 April, as reported by the company’s representative Alise Briede.
Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total
Estonian health authorities have confirmed a total of ten cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 in the Baltic country. Several persons tested positive this week have taken a flight from northern Italy to Riga last weekend, ERR reports.
Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica joint company RB Rail has commenced the adoption of planning and risk management software to ensure efficient management of project activities and resources, as reported by the project’s representative Rūta Vētra.
NEPLP: First Baltic Channel should include Latvian news
Content creators and owner of television channel First Baltic Channel LLC Baltic Media Alliance have to provide a specific volume of Latvian news, stresses National Electronic Mass Media Council, reacting to information about a possible closure of PBK news service and termination of local content creation.
Turkey deploys police to Greek border to keep migrants at border
Greece has stated that over the past six days it has denied 34 778 attempts to cross the Turkey-EU border illegally. Ankara has announced sending 1 000 police officers against Greek border guards pushing migrants back into Turkey, BBC reports.
Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rainy on weekends and next week
At the end of the week, weather in Latvia will be influenced by high atmospheric pressure area. However, from Saturday, 7 March, onward cyclone activity will increase, bringing in clouds and precipitation. Wind speed will also increase next week, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Syrian Idlib ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia
Turkey and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire in the Syrian Idlib province, where warfare of recent months has triggered a humanitarian crisis with civilian victims and flows of displaced people, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Number of accused persons in ABLV Bank criminal case increases to 14
In the criminal case regarding possible laundering of at least EUR 50 million in the liquidated ABLV Bank the number of people with rights for defence in the case has increased to 14.
Industrial production output in Latvia down 4.5% in January
Compared to January 2019, industrial production output decreased by 4.5 %, based on calendar adjusted data at constant prices, in January 2020.
Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction
Detroit once symbolized the industrial might of USA. However, once vehicle-manufacturing companies left in the 70s of the last century, the city has become a run-down ghost town. Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port city at the moment. However, the Finance Capital and Market Commission’s and the government’s unwillingness to assist port companies with problems caused by banks threatens the city with economic collapse, as regional media ventspilnieks.lv was told by Ventspils port companies’ trade union’s advisory council head Linards Gulbis.
Lithuanian Conservatives bet on independent presidential hopeful as Spitzenkandidat for Seimas
Unable to break the polls’ 20-per cent support ceiling, Lithuania’s main opposition party, Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), known colloquially as Conservatives, believe they have found someone who will swoosh them to a resounding victory in general elections in October – Ingrida Šimonytė, the party’s former non-partisan presidential candidate in last year’s election.
Saeima approves Fiscal Discipline Council members
On Thursday, 5 March, Latvia’s Saeima approved Andrejs Jakobsons and Mārtiņš Āboliņš as new members of the Fiscal Discipline Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
So far 170 people in Latvia have been tested for the new coronavirus Covid-19. No new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself
In the EU, the attitude of governments has changed to be able to avert a migration crisis like one in 2015, all Estonian parliamentary parties believe, according to ERR broadcaster.
Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay
In Estonia, the average monthly wage before taxes grew in all counties in 2019, yet the average wage in top earning county as opposed to lowest paid county shows a difference of over 30%, according official statistics.
Ukraine accepts PM Honcharuk’s resignation; appoints new head of government
Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. As his successor, the parliament has approved Ukraine’s former Minister for Community and Territorial Development Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.
Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»
Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.
Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia
Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has outlined the joint visit of Baltic and Polish foreign affairs ministers as a strong indication of the EU perspective for North Macedonia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia
On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.
Italy to shut schools over Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak
In Italy, which is battling the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the government has decided to close all schools for 10 days, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation
Lithuania and Ukraine have developed and agreed on a bilateral deal on assisting each other in the area of labour migration, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.
IUB prohibits signing of contract in LU House of Letters construction procurement
Latvia’s Procurement Monitoring Bureau has prohibited the signing of a contract in the EUR 35 million worth University of Latvia House of Letters construction procurement, according to information from IUB homepage.
Freight transports in Latvia suffer 8.3% decline in 2019
118 million tons of the freight was carried in transport by land and pipeline in 2019, which is a drop of 10.7 million tons (8.3 %) compared to 2018, when freight transport volume was the largest in the last five years.
