Final ruling in Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case announced

This week the final ruling in the so-called Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case was announced this week in Latvia. The accused were sentenced to considerable fines, conditional prison sentence, as well as community service.

This ruling affirms the deal made between the prosecutor and the accused on admitting guilt in exchange for specific penalty.

The office of the prosecutor explained that five of the accused were also sentenced to additional measures – fine and confiscation of property, including money, as well as enforcement of compensation to cover damages. The compensation amount reaches EUR 461 621, which is nearly five times over the amount of damages done. Two pieces of real estate and one car was confiscated.

As previously reported, businessman Aleksandrs Kreicers was sentenced to a conditional deprivation of freedom of four months with probation period of eight months, 70 hours of community service, a fine of EUR 30 100 and partial property confiscation worth EUR 60 870.

Former head of the hospital’s Procurement Committee Arnis Kramzaks has been sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom of one year and probation period of two years, a fine of EUR 32 250, as well as partial confiscation of property, specifically his Volvo S80 and money worth EUR 5 691.

LLC Project Management and Development Bureau board member Raitis Muižnieks has been sentenced to conditional deprivation of freedom of one year with probation period of eight months, a fine of EUR 30 100, as well as confiscation of property (EUR 142 287 and USD 11 381).

Once the property director of Children’s Clinical Hospital Aivars Lisenko is sentenced to deprivation of freedom for eight months and a fine worth EUR 12 900.

He will also lose two pieces of real estate property located in Aizkraukle and Skrīveri.

Sergejs Kravcovs was sentenced to a fine worth EUR 7 740. State Fire and Rescue Service inspector Juris Šmits is sentenced to 100 hours of community service, as well as return of finances worth EUR 1 290 classified as illegally obtained funds. Sergejs Pimenovs is sentenced to 80 hours of community service, and Mihails Kreitsars is sentenced to 70 hours of community service.

On top of that, the court has also enforced compensation from multiple of the accused to cover damages caused to the Children’s Clinical Hospital, as well as procedural expenditures worth a total of EUR 130 497.

The prosecutor in charge of the case Māris Leja had previously said the office of the prosecutor focused on the fact that in this case there is a large volume of arrested finances and the crimes committed were of material nature.

This is why the prosecution requested monetary penalties and confiscation of property. Conditional deprivation of freedom was requested because more ten years passed after the crime was committed.