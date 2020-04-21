Finance Ministry: no country in the world has a clear support mechanism for COVID-19 crisis

There is no country in the world that has a precise and flawless support mechanism to reduce COVID-19 crisis, said Latvian Finance Ministry’s representative Karina Ploka during a meeting of the Saeima’s Budget Committee.

Ploka says Finance Ministry and other institutions in Latvia are working hard to monitor the situation with the effect of COVID-19 on the state economy, gradually expanding the existing support mechanisms.

«Not a single country has a clear assortment of support mechanisms, because it is unknown which support solutions would be more appropriate in this crisis. This means we could make a mistake, and this is why we have to keep discussing it and improve support mechanisms. Work on support measures continues all the time,» said Ploka.

The ministry’s representative stresses this time the country has sufficient finances to attempt to overcome the crisis.

«There is EUR 2.6 billion on accounts of Latvia’s State Treasury. Unlike other times, support this time around is sufficient and accessible,» explains Ploka, stressing that there is also a reserve amount of EUR 341 million on the account of the state budget programme for emergencies. This amount is reserved to finance efforts to prevent COVID-19 consequences for the state economy.

As previously reported, according to Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, Latvia’s State Treasury has enough money for the country to afford prevention of negative COVID-19 consequences. Other sources of funding are also considered. In total, support for prevention of COVID-19 reaches EUR 4 billion.