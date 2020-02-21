Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»

The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.

FATF plenary meeting took place in Paris this week. During this meeting Latvia’s potential addition to the list of countries reported to have strategic problems in anti-money laundering and terrorism.

FATF concluded in the end that Latvia has created a strong and sustainable crime prevention system, which is why there is no longer any reason to add the country to the «grey list».

This decision means Latvia is the first European member state supervised by European Council’s anti-money laundering and terrorism prevention expert committee Moneyval to have successfully implemented all 40 of FATF’s previously issued recommendations. Moneyval is an associated member of FATF.

Monitoring of Latvia’s future progress will be performed by FATF regional institution Moneyval in accordance with existing procedures.

Currently there are 12 countries on FATF «grey list». This includes one from Europe – Iceland.