Finland bans Estonian guest workers from migrating to jobs in Finland

The Finnish government has temporarily banned workers from Estonia from commuting to work in the Nordic country, which has more cases of the COVID-19 disease than the Baltic state, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.

At a government press conference on Friday, March 20, Finnish Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo stressed that Estonian workers were very important to Finland and called on as many of the workers as possible to stay in Finland.

However, the new coronavirus-related, temporary rule will goes into effect on Sunday, March 22, at midnight and is expected to affect a significant number of Estonians working in Finland’s construction industry, YLE reports.

On Thursday evening on March 19, Finland had 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Friday, March 20, Estonia had 283 cases.