bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 22.04.2020 | Name days: Armanda, Armands

Finland to look for coronavirus in waste water

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 22, 2020

COVID-19, stay home, tracking, Finland, sewage, pandemic

Finnish epidemiologists have decided to track the spread of COVID-19 in the country by looking for the virus material in waste water, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.

The Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare THL stated on Tuesday, April 21, that similar testing has been conducted in parts of the US and Australia. Research had indicated that the genetic material of the coronavirus, its RNA, can be detected and identified in untreated sewage.

The THL now intends to conduct sampling at waste water facilities in several parts of the country on a weekly or monthly basis.

«While a regular coronavirus test shows if an individual is infected, the waste water study will show the level of contagion among the population in different localities,» explained THL researcher Tarja Pitkänen. The service underscored that coronavirus is not threat to the safety of drinking water in Finland as the methods of water purification used at treatment plants kill viruses, YLE reports.

Keywords: Covid-19 Finland pandemic sewage stay home tracking


Leave a reply

Welfare Ministry: idleness benefit’s lowest amount to be set at EUR 130

The lowest idleness benefit amount will be set at EUR 130 and it will be paid to companies that do not meet specific criteria. This offer from Welfare Ministry was supported by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group on Wednesday, 22 April.

1 comment
April 22, 2020

Finland to look for coronavirus in waste water

Finnish epidemiologists have decided to track the spread of COVID-19 in the country by looking for the virus material in waste water, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reports.

April 22, 2020

Latvia to divert 75 million euros for road maintenance during crisis

To contribute to road construction during the crisis caused by the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, Latvia’s government plans to divert EUR 75 million for this, as agreed upon by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed persons.

April 22, 2020

Estonia looking to lift restrictions in summer and gradually

The Estonian government is expected to prolong the emergency situation in the Baltic country. Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik has warned that restrictions could be lifted gradually during summer, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 22, 2020

COVID-19 shadow over Baltics. 761 in Latvia, 1 370 in Lithuania, 1 559 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 761, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 370 infection cases.

April 22, 2020

Sadales tīkls: electricity consumption suffers from state of emergency in Latvia

When compared to 2019, total electricity consumption in March has declined 5%. This shows the state of emergency in Latvia negatively affect electricity consumption, LETA was told by AS Sadales tīkls board chairman Sandis Jansons.

April 22, 2020

Safer traffic! Estonia sees drop in driving accidents

Since restrictions on movement and gathering have been in effect in Estonia, a drop in the number of traffic accidents has been noticed by insurers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 22, 2020

KNAB to check information from OFAC about Lembergs corrupting officials

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection of a statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control that the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs has influenced and corrupted officials, as confirmed by the bureau.

April 22, 2020

US state takes China to court alleging little action to prevent pandemic

The US state of Missouri has taken the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party to court over what it sees as deliberate deception and lack of action leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic, BBC reports.

April 22, 2020

361 Latvian citizens to return to the country with repatriation flights

A total of 361 Latvian citizens, including residents, will return to their home country on board repatriation flights from Oslo, Amsterdam and Frankfurt on Wednesday, 22 April, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.

April 22, 2020

UN calls for action to prevent starvation in over 30 countries

The UN World Food Programme has warned that as many as 265 million people could starve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unless well-off countries help with donations, The Guardian reports.

April 22, 2020

Court affirms competition supervisors’ concerns of Rīgas satiksme’s involvement in a cartel

On 20 April the Administrative Regional Court kept in force the decision made by Competition Council in which the institution detailed public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s and six other companies’ implemented prohibited agreement in price surveys organized by Riga municipality for the procurement of chemical substances, KP reports.

April 22, 2020

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19 and 133 have recovered

So far nine people in Latvia have died to COVID-19. Seven of those people died in hospital, according to information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre on 21 April.

April 21, 2020

US names its first ambassador to Belarus since 2008

Washington has named the first US ambassador to Belarus in twelve years in another move of thaw in once strained diplomatic relations, American state medium Radio Free Europe reports.

April 21, 2020

Russian Embassy in Prague unwilling to be in new Boris Nemtsov Square

Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic have sought to change the formal address of the Prague Embassy after it found itself in the newly named Square of Boris Nemtsov as part of the tradition to honour the slain Russian opposition politician, The Guardian reports.

1 comment
April 21, 2020

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.

April 21, 2020

Linkaits: a voucher system would do for air travel

A system should be adopted for air travel that would provide customers vouchers instead of money for cancelled flights, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

April 21, 2020

Finance Ministry: no country in the world has a clear support mechanism for COVID-19 crisis

There is no country in the world that has a precise and flawless support mechanism to reduce COVID-19 crisis, said Latvian Finance Ministry’s representative Karina Ploka during a meeting of the Saeima’s Budget Committee.

April 21, 2020

Tallinn confirms 17 virus patients in homeless shelter

In the Estonian capital, 17 people have been found to have the dangerous COVID019 disease among people staying in a homeless shelter, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 21, 2020

Coronavirus numbers in the Baltics. 748 in Latvia, 1 348 in Lithuania, 1 552 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 748, increasing by nine new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 348 infection cases.

April 21, 2020

Aldis Gobzems unlikely to get away with throwing around insults scot-free

The court of justice has declared that by calling Mārtiņš Bunkus a mafia grunt and bandit, Aldis Gobzems has spread fake news. The court declared Gobzems’ behaviour unacceptable because the defendant has not provided a single piece of evidence to prove his statements are true.

1 comment
April 21, 2020

UN: Increased fighting in Libya brings possible war crimes

UN observers in Libya, where a civil var is continuing for nearly six years, have informed about an increase in fighting and the risk of war crimes against civilians, American news agency AP reports.

April 21, 2020

DAP and VVD coordinate proposals for function distribution

Latvia’s Nature Protection Office has assessed its functions and has prepared proposals on distribution of functions between DAP and the State Environment Service.

April 21, 2020

Merkel calls on German federal states to stay disciplined on gradual reopening

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on German federal states to stay disciplined and drop heated discussions of increased lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the spread of the virus under control, German public broadcaster DW reports.

April 21, 2020

Predictions for culture events coming back bleaker than expected

Predictions for culture events coming back in Latvia after the end of the COVID-19 are bleaker than expected, said Latvian Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis in an interview to TV3.

April 21, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support tracking people using mobile phones to limit the spread of COVID-19?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: demolishing continues in Riga’s centre
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!