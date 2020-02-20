Finnish court acquits Baltic online alcohol seller over tax evasion

A court in Finland has delivered a not guilty ruling in a case, where a man had been charged with tax evasion over the online sale of alcohol to Finns in Latvia and Estonia, using online platforms, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

Helsinki District Court has acquitted a man of avoiding tax by illegally importing some 235,000 litres of alcohol for customers in Finland, despite having been suspected of suspected of evading some 1.6 million euros in tax, YLE wrote on Thursday, February 20.

The man had managed a company called Creative Alpha Solutions, which sold alcohol and cigarettes to Finnish customers in Estonia and Latvia via the vironviina.com and balticbränncin.se websites and paid taxes in Estonia, according to YLE.

In court, the man denied any wrongdoing, explaining that he was selling the products abroad and customers themselves were importing them, YLE wrote.