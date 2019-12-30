Fire at tire warehouse in Andrejsala was not an act of deliberate arson, police say

State Police did not find evidence of deliberate arson at tire warehouse in Andrejsala, says State Police representative Gita Gžibovska.

She said that State Police have commenced an inspection at the site of the fire in Andrejsala to find out exactly what happened.

At the same time, Gžibovska said police have not found evidence of deliberate arson. It is possible the fire started as a result of reckless behaviour with fire.

At 22:33 p.m. on 28 December Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service received a call detailing a fire at a hangar containing tires in Andrejostas Street, Riga.

Upon arriving at the site, fire fighters saw the warehouse burning with an open flame in a 750 m2 area. There was a lot of smoke and high risk of the fire spreading.

The fire was localized at around 01:00 a.m. on 29 December. Ten specialized firefighting vehicles and 41 firefighters were on site.

One person was evacuated and later hospitalized before fire fighters arrived. One firefighter was injured during the fire’s localization. 145 people were evacuated from nearby buildings.

The fire was completely put out at 05:42 a.m. on 29 December.

State Environment Service inspectors later arrived at the scene. According to information from VVD, the fire broke out at LLC Remik tire trade warehouse.

Information from the company’s website shows that the tire warehouse is located on Andrejosta Street 16.