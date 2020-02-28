First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania

The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.

The person infected with Covid-19 coronavirus is a 39 years old woman who had previously returned to Kaunas after a trip to Italy’s Verona.

The infected woman has been put in Šiauliai hospital. Three of her relatives have been put under observation.

