First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia

The first death from COVID-19 coronavirus has been found in Latvia, as reported by public media lsm.lv.

Healthcare Ministry confirms that the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Friday, 3 April.

The patient was a 99-year-old woman who was staying at Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital’s Latvian Infectology Centre. In the first three days following hospitalization the woman was staying in intensive care. Once the patient’s health state had stabilized she was moved to the recovery wing for continued treatment.

The cause of death was not COVID-19 infection – it was other chronic illnesses.

As previously reported, the total number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 493, increasing by 35 in total in the past day.

So far a total of 18 198 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre. 31 patients have been hospitalized.

Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 696 confirmed infection cases.

The latest public data for Estonia reports 858 confirmed infection cases.

So far 11 people in Estonia have died from the virus and 45 have made a successful recovery.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lithuania has reached seven and the number of successful recoveries has also reached seven.