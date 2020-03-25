FKTK: banks have the right to check if clients have been abroad recently

Considering the state of emergency in Latvia, banks in the country have the right to check information on their clients’ account to check if they’ve been to foreign countries recently before scheduling face-to-face meetings, admits Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) Communication Office manager Dace Jansone.

She says that because of the state of emergency, people who have recently returned from foreign countries have to comply with security measures and stay home. Residents are urged to avoid public places.

If a client decides to schedule a meeting with the bank, employees have the right to look at their account details if it is necessary to service the client.

«If a client has scheduled a visit to the bank and has provided proof they’ve not been to foreign countries recently, FKTK believes in order to ensure safety for bank employees the bank has the right to check if the client provided true information,» said Jansone.

She also noted that all banks in Latvia urge clients to use remote services, schedule face-to-face meetings and provide confirmation they have not been to any Covid-19 risk zone.

At the same time, FKTK notes safety of customer service officers is an internal matter for each bank.

«Providing customer services is every bank’s internal affair, but it is also important to respect the government’s and Saeima’s recommendations and restrictions,» said Jansone.

She also said it is every bank’s internal affair to ensure the safety of their employees. «These are not within FKTK competence because those are legal labour issues,» adds the commission.

As previously reported, Latvia is under state of emergency until 14 April because of Covid-19. A number of restrictions are in place because of this.