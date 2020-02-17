FKTK chief: Latvia has earned the right to avoid being «greylisted»

Latvia has earned the right to avoid being added to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) «grey list», said the head of Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) Santa Purgaile in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 17 February.

According to her, «Latvia has earned the right to not be there [on the grey list]». At the same time, she says Latvia still has a lot to do to accomplish successful fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

«We cannot say we have accomplished everything and that we have done everything we needed to – we still have a lot of work ahead of us,» said Purgaile, adding that not enough has been done to push Latvia closer to the ideal level.

Sunday, 16 February, marked the beginning of FATF plenary meeting in Paris. During this meeting the institution may decide on adding Latvia to the list of countries where considerable problems are noted in regards to terrorism prevention. The meeting will continue until 21 February.

There are currently 12 countries of FATF’s list, including Iceland.