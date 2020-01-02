For New Year’s, Latvia’s President wishes people to have faith in their dreams and abilities

In his New Year’s address to the nation, Latvia’s President Egils Levits wished people to dream reasonably, focus on sufficiency and believe in their abilities.

«I wish you hope because hope gives life to our dreams. I do not mean the dreams we see at night. I mean dreams about our own and our Latvia’s future. Dreams that embody something that does not exist yet. A moral imperative. We must dream smart to be able to overcome the main challenges of the 21st century,» Levits said in his address to the nation for New Year’s.

«We need a new economic model celebrating the virtue of modesty instead of glorifying constant pursuit of instant gratification characteristic to consumerism. New consumption patterns, change of collective mindset, change of lifestyle at individual, national and global level. This is how we can reconcile our actions with common sense, our health, future generations and the nature around us,» the president urges.

In his speech, Levits also outlined the negative side-effects in addition to the benefits from technological development – manipulations that put at risk the privacy of life and free will.

«Our dreams should always be bigger than individual aspirations. We need to respect the dreams of our fellow men and women because one day their dreams may become crucial,» said the president.

«I wish you faith. Faith in your own abilities, power to achieve goals and fulfil your most desired dreams. I wish all of us to be more confident in the future of our state. Not arrogance but healthy self-esteem which relishes whatever the next decade will bring,» wishes Levits, inviting an assessment of Latvia’s accomplishments – restoration of development, joining the ranks of the world’s developed countries, accomplishments in science, culture and entrepreneurship.

«I wish all of you to trust your power. Such trust encourages us to act and constantly look for new problems to solve instead of succumbing to defeat. We all make mistakes. We just need to learn our lessons and move on,» said the president. «We need to constantly engage in an open and democratic discussion to be able to agree on the best way forward for all of us.»

«We need conviction and courage to act. Inequality should not prevail and create an even greater divide between the ‘lucky ones’ and ‘losers’. Our decisions need to be well-informed, and we must own them. No empty promises,» Levits invites.

«Latvia has and will continue to prevail. Latvia is and will remain strong. Latvia is and will remain a country with amazing people,» Levits said at the end of his speech.