For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license

Because of Riga municipality’s negligence, tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have not had appropriate license for ten years. Nor are there any regulations that require trams and trolleybuses to undergo regular technical examination as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

A similar situation is observed with trams in Liepaja and Daugavpils.

According to the programme, in 2010 and 2011 road traffic regulation was changed in relation to acquisition of tram and trolleybus driving license, as well as technical examination of aforementioned vehicles. Municipalities, including Riga City Council, had a duty to develop an order to test drivers’ skills and test the safety of the transport. But the municipality did not do it.

Nekā personīga notes there are no international category for tram and trolleybus driving license. This is why each country is able to come up with its own order. To acquire tram or trolleybus driving license in Latvia, a person is required to undergo training and then pass a written exam at Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD). The practical exam is supervised by a special commission. If a person passes both exams, CSDD issues a license.

In February 2010 the government approved changes to rules that govern the issue of vehicle driver license. Amendments provide for tram and trolleybus driving exams to be supervised only by a commission from an institution authorized by the municipal administration. As the programme was told by Riga city executive director Juris Radzēvičs, the municipality has not issued such a mandate.

Over the past ten years tram and trolleybus driver licenses have been issued to 270 people.

Until now CSDD has had no thoughts there may be problems with the system.

Public transport company Rīgas satiksme believes the right of these people to drive aforementioned vehicles remains in force. As explained by the company’s board member, once a board member of CSDD Jānis Golubevs, private persons who received their license depended on the principle of law, that everything in the country is fine. This is why they are permitted to use the license. «This is definitely true and the institutions that have not backed up this legal procedure with binding documents, which is required by law, should take responsibility,» said Golubevs.

In 2011 the municipality was to announce new rules to govern control of technical state of trams and trolleybuses, as required by changes to the Road Traffic Law.

«The law mentions a requirement for the municipal administration to develop the order under which the technical state of trams and trolleybuses is checked. This means the administration should cooperate with CSDD, which may include delegating the job of checking the state of vehicles. Currently this task is not delegated,» affirms Radzēvičs.

Currently technical evaluation of trams and trolleybuses is performed by Rīgas satiksme alone and independent experts are not invited.

The company believes this measure is not necessary and would be expensive.

RS traffic department director Vitālijs Reinbahs, who was vice-director of the department ten years ago, believes the situation is safe. «I cannot say who is responsible for it, but I can say the situation would stay the same regardless, because the only people who can perform technical assessment work at RS,» said Reinbahs.

As Nekā personīga was informed by Radzevičs, who is preparing to run in upcoming snap elections from Honour to Serve Riga, reported the possible breach of the law to the office of the prosecutor. Riga Court District Office of the Prosecutor declared no signs of a crime. The information was forwarded to the Environment and Regional Development Ministry.

Following the dissolution of Riga City Council, the interim administration promised to discuss the topic with the executive director.