Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has accepted Aivars Tiesnesis, who was once responsible for finances and coordination of the People’s Party, as his advisor, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

Tiesnesis’ duties as Pabriks’ advisor are not exactly clear. According to Tiesnesis, he will be responsible for procurement and supply. The minister explains the duties of his new advisor will be related with establishment of relations with municipalities in which national armed forces either already have or have plans to establish training territories, the programme reports.

Tiesnesis will have the status of a state official. His wage will be EUR 2 264, as reported by Nekā personīga.

«If this person does not have a lot of work, I have no objections employing him. Yes, he is a member of our party. Associates have to come from the same party – this is normal,» Pabriks told Nekā personīga.

A year ago Tiesnesis worked as a consultant for Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce, who was generally satisfied with Tiesnesis’ work. Both had discussed Tiesnesis’ experience in the People’s Party. However, Pūce believes «there is nothing controversial with him having been a member of some party».

«He was responsible for the formation of regional offices and evaluation of regional structures, which is something the People’s Party was very good at,» Pūce explained to the programme.

Pabriks and Tiesnesis have known each other since the time when the two worked in Andris Šķēle’s People’s Party, as reported by Nekā personīga.

At the end of the ‘90s Tiesnesis was an active farmer in Iecava. Together with Aigars Kalvītis he worked in the Latvian Milk Producers Association.

In 1998 Tiesnesis decided to enter politics. He entered the Saeima from the People’s Party list of candidates. He later became parliamentary secretary to Kalvītis’ Economy Ministry. He also advised then the Finance Minister Oskars Spurdziņš and held posts in Ventspils nafta and Latvian State Forests.

In 2005 Tiesnesis became the secretary general of the People’s Party, which meant responsibility over the party’s finances and coordination of its political activities in the entire country. He remained in this post even when KNAB had uncovered corruption in the construction of the Children’s Clinical University Hospital.

Law enforcers proved the costs were artificially increased and the interest was to be transferred to the People’s Party, which was then responsible for healthcare, the programme reminds. Aivars Lisenko, Andris Šķēle’s fellow student in university years, was made the accused in the criminal process.

The corruption case is nearing a conclusion because the accused have admitted their guilt after many years of continuous trials. However, what remains unknown is that who in the People’s Party gave the order to artificially inflate costs and transfer extra funds to the party, as reported by journalists.

Tiesnesis told the programme he was not aware of the fraud.

Pabriks also told Nekā personīga that he is not worried about Tiesnesis’ past.