Four-week period proposed to measure COVID-19 and to decide on restrictions in Latvia

To decide on changing established restrictions in Latvia, a four-week period for measurements of multiple COVID-10 infection criteria is proposed, Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele said in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

According to the minister, currently available data shows the situation’s dynamic can be observed in four weeks. A measurement grid for criteria will be proposed. It will serve as the index for the restrictions and terms for changing them.

These criteria will include – number of infected people, the rate of new infection cases increasing or decreasing, number of hospitalized patients, number of serious cases, as well as local infection outbreaks in institutions or populated areas.

According to Viņķele, during this four-week period these criteria would be assessed to see if the situation changes one way or another.

At the same time, she mentioned specialists offer assessing the reproduction coefficient of the virus, which shows how many people become infected from a single infected person. The minister believes this would be an option worth considering.

Generally the minister believes this is the peak of COVID-19 infection rates. At the same time, she admits it is not possible to say with confidence the worst is over, because one of the factors with COVID-19 is that there are many unknowns.

«It is clear COVID-19 will not go away, and will have to live until autumn with the reality that infection rates around the world may yet surge again,» said the minister. She mentioned Singapore as an example, as outbreaks there observed are regularly.

As stressed by the minister, Healthcare Ministry understands very-well that maintaining restrictions for a long time, even if they are not very strict, is very tiring for society. «We have to keep in mind that the price is a possible new outbreak of infections. […] This is the deceptive nature of the virus. For us to abolish some of the restrictions, we have to use criteria as the foundation,» said the politician.

The minister believes all restrictions imposed in Latvia until 12 May, which marks the end of the state of emergency, will not end soon.