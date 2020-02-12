Fox News misinterprets facts by calling Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», LRT says

Although Lithuania stands out among other EU member states with its negative statistics with murders, it is wrong to call Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT fact-checking project LRT Facts, which has called the news reported by American media a «Manipulative/sensationalist headline».

Official statistics show that the majority of murders committed in Lithuania are not committed in public places. In reality, most murders are committed in the homes of either the victim or the accused, and often alcohol is involved in such murders.

Fox News referenced a study performed by the UN and specifically the data on the number of murders per 100 000 residents. However, Maryja Šupa, a researcher of the Criminology Department of Vilnius University, has told LRT that this analysis was incorrect.

It is not possible to tell how safe or how dangerous a city is based on one factor. It is also important to keep in mind factors like how safe people feel.

Šupa says the headline used by Fox News does not say much about cities because the author does not explore the conditions under which murders are committed.

Lithuanian police also adds that the data used by the UN regarding the number of murders per 100 000 is outdated. Other researchers say it is easy to misinterpret data.

«The difference is that the domestic crimes, in essence, do not cause danger to the society, to other residents,» LRT was told by Lithuanian Police head of communications Ramūnas Matonis. He stresses that every murder is a tragedy, but there is no reason to scare people with claims that Lithuanian cities are unsafe.

The articled originally appeared on LRT English https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1141767/lrt-facts-are-lithuanian-cities-deadliest-in-europe-and-is-drinking-to-blame