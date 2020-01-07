France on transport strike starts talks on pension reform with trade unions

The French government, seeking to carry out a general pension reform amid the longest transport strike in the country’s history, is opening talks with trade unions on Tuesday, January 7.

French news agency AFP reports that French unions have called for blockades of refineries and fuel depots starting Tuesday, when talks resume on the government’s pension overhaul.

The reform would abandon 42 separate pension schemes that offer early retirement and other advantages, mainly to public-sector workers, in favour of a single system.

It would also establish a «pivot age» of 64 to benefit from a full pension, penalising workers who stop working at the official retirement age of 62.

The government argues the measure is needed for ensuring sufficient funding for the deficit-plagued system.

French train operator SNCF says it has lost more than 600 million euros in ticket sales since the strike began on December 5, and Paris commutes have been troublesome for millions who rely on the RATP’s metro, bus and suburban rail lines.