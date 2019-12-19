bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 19.12.2019 | Name days: Sarmis, Lelde
LatviaLatvia

Freeport authority: Ventspils port has returned to operating normally

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

December 19, 2019

Ventspils, sanctions, OFAC, Aivars Lembergs, Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventas ostaWith the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OCMA) lifting sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority, the port has returned to operating normally, as announced by Ventspils Freeport authority public relations head Inga Ieviņa.

«With the announcement from US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control regarding abolishment of sanctions, Ventspils Freeport authority, as well as companies active at the port are able to continue their operations,» as outlined in the port’s statement. Currently there are two ships at the port – one dry cargo vessel and one tanker. Three more ships are expected to arrive today – a tanker, dry cargo vessel and a ferry.

On Thursday, 19 December, Ventspils Freeport CEO Andris Purmalis met with representatives of all terminals and stevedore companies active at the port «to thank businessmen for their understanding, responsiveness and psychological resilience in the crisis situation the freeport had ended up».

Purmalis stressed that each port terminal should see itself in the port’s investment plan. This is why the CEO will soon organize individual meetings with each terminal to discuss how the freeport’s authority can participate in improving the terminal’s and the entire port’s cargo turnover.

Ventspils Freeport authority ‘thanked the Cabinet of Ministers, especially the transport and foreign affairs ministers, as well as employees of ministries who worked double time to achieve this decision in the shortest period of time possible,’ the port’s statement mentions.

«Although Ventspils Freeport’s management has been fully handed over to the state, Ventspils port was and remains an important part of Ventspils municipality. Trust and support from cooperation partners was especially important over the course of the past several days. There is also the joint effort put into finding a solution to this critical situation. We would especially like to thank banks that looked into this problematic situation and assisted in resolving it,» said Ieviņa.

On 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control used the so-called Magnitsky Law to impose sanctions on the suspended Mayor of Ventsils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal persons associated with him – Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

On Wednesday, 18 December, Ventspils Freeport authority was excluded from the list of OFAC sanctions.

More on this topic: Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision

After 8 January, 2020, no financial operations with legal persons under sanctions will be possible, because banks will not service them any longer. Lembergs will be able to maintain one account to use for transactions needed to cover basic needs (receive pension, pay taxes and duties, purchase food, pay for rent or mortgage, public utilities, etc.).

Sanctions also apply to companies controlled by Lembergs or companies in which he is listed as beneficial owner.

Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) has developed rules for the way banks can check if the company’s listed beneficial owner is the actual beneficial owner.

State institutions and lawyers recommend avoiding working with persons and organizations included on the list of sanctions. Cooperation with persons under sanctions puts participants at risks of secondary sanctions or other forms of limitations.

In response to Ventspils Freeport’s addition to the list of sanctions, Latvia’s Saeima amended laws to put both Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport under state management. On 17 December the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to create a new state company to manage Ventspils port’s territory and operations.

USA later lifted sanctions against Ventspils Freeport authority.

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs OFAC sanctions Ventas osta Ventspils Ventspils Freeport authority


Leave a reply

Burovs picked as Honour to Serve Riga candidate list leader in snap elections

After ten years of cooperation, Honour to Serve Riga has decided to run in snap elections in Riga without Harmony. The party has picked Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs as the leader of its list of candidate, the politician told Delfi TV programme with Jānis Domburs.

December 19, 2019

Freeport authority: Ventspils port has returned to operating normally

With the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control lifting sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority, the port has returned to operating normally, as announced by Ventspils Freeport authority public relations head Inga Ieviņa.

December 19, 2019

Bye-bye bombshell-free 2019 in Lithuania!

As the lengthy holiday season is slowly embracing everybody, Lithuanians glance backwards towards the expiring year. 2019 has brought three major elections, saw in mid-December a series of changes in taxation that will affect every citizen. Yet were they what most will remember about 2019? BNN spoke to all walks of life, asking of their most vivid memories this year.

December 19, 2019

Key Baltic risks summarised in Lithuania-based study

Institutions are «begging for investments» – such is Lithuania’s situation with its course of economic development according an economist at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, which conducted a study into the key risks of the three Baltic states.

December 19, 2019

Riga City Council’s dismissal draft will not be passed to Public Administration Committee

On Thursday, 19 December, Harmony faction member in the Saeima Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis asked the parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee to pass the draft on the dismissal of Riga City Council to the Public Administration and Local Government Committee, but his request was declined.

December 19, 2019

Power supply disrupted for nearly 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients in Latvia

On Thursday, 19 December, power supply was disrupted for more than 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients, as confirmed by the company’s representative Tatjana Smirnova.

December 19, 2019

Estonia: Invitation for Putin to make visit not to change security policy

As Estonia looks forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s answer to visit the Baltic country in 2020, Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik expects the possible visit not to change the security atmosphere between the two neighbours.

December 19, 2019

Saeima plans to punish minors for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol

On Thursday, 19 December, Latvia’s Saeima supported amendments to the Protection of the Rights of the Child Law, which provide for adoption of administrative liability for children for storage and consumption of cigarettes, alcoholic and energy drinks, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

December 19, 2019

In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat

In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.

December 19, 2019

Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country

After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

December 19, 2019

U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump

In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.

December 19, 2019

Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition

Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.

December 19, 2019

Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision

The decision regarding the cancellation of the order to create state company Ventas osta to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and functions will be made once the government has studied the decision made by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control to exclude Ventspils Freeport authority from the list of sanctions, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 19 December.

December 19, 2019

Ventspils Freeport Authority removed from US sanctions’ list

The Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions, according to the statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

1 comment
December 18, 2019

November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index

In November 2019, Latvia’s inflation was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday, 18 December.

December 18, 2019

NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones

Military alliance NATO will be delivered this week its second Global Hawk drone as part of its long-term attempts to boost surveillance capabilities with intelligence data expected to be available to all NATO members.

December 18, 2019

Transport Ministry’s representative appointed as Ventspils Freeport board’s chairperson

Inguna Strautmane, a representative of Latvia’s Transport Ministry, has been appointed as Ventspils Freeport board chairperson. Finance Ministry’s representative Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis has been appointed as the freeport board’s vice-chairman.

December 18, 2019

Lithuania adopts state budget with higher corporate tax on banks

The Lithuanian legislature has on Wednesday passed the state budget. It sets forth increasing the corporate tax on banks and new tax on polluting cars.

December 18, 2019

Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions

American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

December 18, 2019

Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima

On Wednesday, 18 December, Saeima submitted for review to the Budget and Finance Committee the legislative draft about the dismissal of Riga City Council. Thereby the draft has started its way through the parliament.

December 18, 2019

Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions

The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.

December 18, 2019

Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations

In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.

December 18, 2019

Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show

In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.

December 18, 2019

Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out

The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.

1 comment
December 18, 2019

Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms

Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.

December 18, 2019
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

What kind of Christmas tree do you have at home?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Lielais Kristaps Award Ceremony: Best actors – Reinis and Nevarauska, best film – Oļegs
Regional public transport services to become free for families with children on 11th and 18 November
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!