French mass protests against pension reform continue

In French cities, large demonstrations took place on Tuesday as protests against government plans to overhaul the country’s pension system have been continuing for close to two weeks.

French news agency AFP reports that, according to police estimates, 14,000 rallied in Nantes and nearly 11,000 in Montpellier ahead of a Paris demonstration expected later on Tuesday.

Power cuts in protest

The CGT trade union stated electricity workers cut power to some 50,000 homes near Bordeaux and 40,000 in Lyon overnight as part of the protest, warning that bigger cuts could be carried out.

Government stays determined

The French government has insisted it will push through a single points-based pension system and end the current patchwork of 42 separate schemes that offer early retirement to many professions in the public sector.

The French cabinet has said the strike will not derail the pension changes, a key part in Emmanuel Macron’s reform drive for the French economy, but has signalled it could negotiate on some aspects.

The country’s train operator SNCF has warned that it may now be too late to get services back to normal by the Christmas time of December 25, AFP reports.