From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia

Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service (VID).

VID reminds that in accordance with amendments to the Law on Excise Duties the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages (except for fermented beverages with up to 6% alcohol) will increase as of 1 March 2020.

The possible effect on prices of alcoholic beverages in retail (excise and VAT) is expected as follows: 5% + 0.01 euros (including VAT) for 0.5 litres of beer; + 0.05 euros (including VAT) for 0.75 litres of wine; 0.19 euros (including VAT) for 0.5 litres vodka (40%).

VID also reminds that traders involved in circulation of alcoholic beverages have to perform an inventory of their alcoholic beverages and provide VID with a document detailing the difference before and after excise tax increase, as well as pay the excise tax difference for alcoholic beverages in storage.

It is important to keep in mind that if other alcoholic beverages recorded in accounting process on 31 July 2019 have not been sold completely by March 2020 (with proof and traceability of information), it will not be necessary to pay the excise tax difference for those beverages.

VID also urges alcohol traders to use the tools and guidelines available on VID homepage.