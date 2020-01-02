Fuel prices in Latvia increase 6.1% starting with 2020

Following the increase of excise tax starting with 1 January 2020, fuel prices in Latvia have increased in amplitude from 1.7% to 6.1%, according to observations by LETA.

At Viada petrol station the price of 95 brand petrol was 1.319 EUR/l on Thursday, 2 January. This is 1.7% more when compared to the end of previous week. The price of 98 brand petrol has increased 1.7%, reaching 1.355 EUR/l. Diesel fuel price, when compared to 27 December, has increased 4.7% – to 1.266 EUR/l.

At Kool petrol station the price of 95 brand petrol had increased 3.1%, reaching 1.317 EUR/l. The price of 98 brand petrol has increased 6.1%, reaching 1.389 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel has increased 4.2%, reaching 1.247 EUR/l.

At Virši-Adegvielas petrol station the price of 95 brand petrol has increased 3.5% when compared to last week, reaching 1.361 EUR/l, whereas the price of 98 brand petrol has increased 3%, reaching 1.364 EUR/l. The price of diesel fuel, on the other hand, has increased 5%, reaching 1.275 EUR/l.

At Neste self-service petrol stations 95 brand petrol price has increased 3.2%, reaching 1.312 EUR/l. A similar price increase has been observed for 98 brand petrol – 3.1% (to 1.353 EUR/l), whereas the price of diesel fuel has increased 4.1%, reaching 1.256 EUR/l.

At the same time, at Circle K petrol stations the price of 95 brand petrol has increased 4.4%, reaching 1.361 EUR/l, the price of 98 brand petrol has increased 2.9%, reaching 1.399 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel has increased 4.2%, reaching 1.274 EUR/l.

As previously reported, starting with 1 January lead-free petrol will have excise tax of EUR 509 per 1 000 l instead of EUR 476. For petrol and ethyl alcohol mixture or E85 fuel with spirit concentration in the final product from 70 to 85 per cent of the total volume will be applied with excise tax of EUR 152.7 per 1 000 l.

The excise tax for diesel fuel, petrol oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel and rape seed oil or biofuel produced from rape seeds will be EUR 414 per 1 000 l.

For oil gas the excise tax has increased from EUR 244 to EUR 285 per 1 000 kg.