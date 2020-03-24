Fuel prices reportedly decline in Baltic States
Last week, fuel prices had declined in all capital cities of the three Baltic States, according to data from LETA.
This week petrol was the most expensive in Tallinn, whereas the cheapest petrol price was in Vilnius. Diesel fuel was also the highest in Tallinn and the lowest in Vilnius.
In Riga, the price of 95 brand petrol declined at Circle K petrol stations by 2.5% – to 1.174 EUR/l. The price of diesel fuel declined 3.5% and cost 1.104 EUR/l on Friday, 20 March.
In Vilnius the price of 95 brand petrol declined 6.2% and was 1.055 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel declined 5.9% – to 0.955 EUR/l. The last time the price of 95 brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations had declined below 1 euro was 7 July 2017, according to data compiled by LETA.
In Tallinn the price of 95 brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations declined 3.8% as was 1.249 EUR/l at the end of the week. Diesel fuel price declined 3.1% and was 1.239 EUR/l.
Auto gas price in Riga remained unchanged and cost 0.575 EUR/l on Friday. At the same time, in Tallinn it had declined 1.4% – 0.7 EUR/l, whereas in Vilnius the price of auto gas declined 2% – to 0.493 EUR/l.
Ex-Rīgas satiksme employee involved in two criminal cases Igors Volkinšteins has passed away
Former director of Riga municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s Infrastructure and Development Department Igors Volkinšteins has passed away, as reported by LETA.
China to ease travel restrictions on Wuhan; Spain virus deaths surge
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the place of origin of the COVID-19 virus, it is planned to partially lift the restrictions of movement, Chinese officials have stated according to the BBC.
Bank of Latvia governor says tax reform should continue at least partially
It would not be right to postpone the planned tax reform because of the illness spreading in Latvia because of Covid-19 coronavirus. It should be implemented at least partially, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 24 March.
People under special tax regime may be given right to receive unemployed benefits
Persons who work under a special tax regime may be provided the right to receive the status of unemployed persons, said Latvian Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča during a press-conference on Tuesday, 24 March.
US to reduce funding to Afghanistan over failed government talks
As Washington seeks to ensure the continuation of peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group, the US have announced a USD billion dollar-cut to aid funding after failed government-building talks, The Guardian reports.
SPKC: spread of coronavirus infection in Latvia may continue for some time
The number of Covid-19 infection cases is on a rise in Europe. This is why it is expected for the spread of the disease to continue in Latvia, too, said Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s Infection Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme reduces employees’ wages to avoid lay-offs
The board of JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme has made the decision to set board members’ wages at 50% of their current amount. The company has also decided to comply with social responsibility principles during the crisis and reduce wages of certain groups of employees, as reported by LGS.
Estonian National Library observes hike in book borrowing amid COVID-19
With Estonia’s first week of emergency situation over, the country’s National Library has observed a swift increase in book borrowing and reader registration, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Covid-19 in Baltics. 197 infected in Latvia, 179 in Lithuania
The number of infection cases with Covid-19 in Latvia has reached 197. Lithuanian media report 179 confirmed infection cases, with 112 in Vilnius and 32 in Klaipeda.
UK announces nationwide lockdown over COVID-19
The British government has announced a nationwide lockdown ordering member of the public to stay home and leave it rarely for essential needs for a period of three weeks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Idleness benefits planned to be paid in Latvia this week
Payments of idleness benefits for people employed by companies impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic are planned to commence this week, as confirmed by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a meeting of government parties.
WHO: Pandemic is accelerating; defensive and offensive measures must continue
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is getting faster and has called on governments to win the disease by testing, tracing, isolating and curing people with the infectious disease.
State Employment Agency receives collective lay-off applications for 1 660 workers
Because of the spread of Covid-19 in the country, ten companies in Latvia have submitted collective lay-off notifications to the State Employment Agency, informing the agency of planned lay-off of 1 660 workers, according to the public relations office.
Estonia issues short-term bonds to offset economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak
In Estonia, the Ministry of Finance has auctioned short-term bonds with the total value of EUR 200 million as part of a government package to stabilise the economy currently hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.
OECD suggests governments to provide free COVID-19 tests and subsidise workers
Angel Gurría, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, has said that the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could take the shape of an ‘L’.
Riga International Airport to halt investments and reduce employee numbers
The shut-down of air traffic in Latvia because of the state of emergency has forced Riga International Airport to adopt emergency budget austerity measures – reduce all investment projects by 85%, reduce the costs of economic operations by 60% and reduce personnel costs by 40%, as reported by the company.
Moscow asks elderly to stay home until mid-April
In Russia, authorities of Moscow and Moscow Oblast have recommended people older than 65 to stay home and self-isolate to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Alcohol production in Latvia down 63.4% in January
The volume of produced alcohol volumes in Latvia had declined 63.4% in January when compared to the same month of 2019, according to goods circulation data from the State Revenue Service.
Estonia: It’s better to be overly cautious to save lives
In Estonia, which has the worst national coronavirus outbreak in the Baltic states, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has urged people to act cautiously and with consideration every day to save lives and stay healthy, ERR reports.
airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Frankfurt and London to Riga
After a request from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia and with permit from the Ministry of Transport, Latvian airline airBaltic has scheduled additional special flights from Frankfurt and London to Riga and vice versa.
Italy raises lockdown violation fine to EUR 5,000
In Italy, which is the COVID-19 worst-affected country in the EU, the fine for violating the tough restrictions of movement has been raised to 5 000 euros. Germany has, meanwhile, banned people from gathering in groups of more than two, DW reports.
Rīgas satiksme urges residents to not use public transport without a good reason
From 22 March onward buses, a notification will be played in trolleybuses and trams operated by Rīgas satiksme to urge residents to reconsider trips, as reported by municipal company’s representative Baiba Bartaševiča.
Coronavirus continues spreading in Baltics. 180 in Latvia, 143 in Lithuania, 352 in Estonia
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Latvia has reached 180. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 143 confirmed cases.
Latvia’s president may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution
Under a state of emergency Latvia’s President Egils Levits may support restoration of Section 81 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia in a modern redaction.
