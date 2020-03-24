Fuel prices reportedly decline in Baltic States

Last week, fuel prices had declined in all capital cities of the three Baltic States, according to data from LETA.

This week petrol was the most expensive in Tallinn, whereas the cheapest petrol price was in Vilnius. Diesel fuel was also the highest in Tallinn and the lowest in Vilnius.

In Riga, the price of 95 brand petrol declined at Circle K petrol stations by 2.5% – to 1.174 EUR/l. The price of diesel fuel declined 3.5% and cost 1.104 EUR/l on Friday, 20 March.

In Vilnius the price of 95 brand petrol declined 6.2% and was 1.055 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel declined 5.9% – to 0.955 EUR/l. The last time the price of 95 brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations had declined below 1 euro was 7 July 2017, according to data compiled by LETA.

In Tallinn the price of 95 brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations declined 3.8% as was 1.249 EUR/l at the end of the week. Diesel fuel price declined 3.1% and was 1.239 EUR/l.

Auto gas price in Riga remained unchanged and cost 0.575 EUR/l on Friday. At the same time, in Tallinn it had declined 1.4% – 0.7 EUR/l, whereas in Vilnius the price of auto gas declined 2% – to 0.493 EUR/l.