Fuel sales in Estonia down by 30% to 50%

Petrol stations in Estonia have during the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions observed a significant fall in the sales of fuel, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The sales of petrol, which is the main fuel used in private consumption in Estonia, have been affected the most.

The head of Circle K petrol stations in Estonia, Kai Realo commented: «Last week, we had already seen around a 50 percent drop in gasoline sales compared with the same week this time last year. This is understandable, since people have either no need or no possibility to go anywhere, due to restrictions on movement, school closures and working from home».

Diesel sales, which have a higher share among business customers, have not fallen by as much, though have still fallen by around 30% over the same period, ERR cited representatives of retailers such as Neste, Alexela and Circle K as saying.