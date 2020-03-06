Full text of Maxima tragedy criminal case may become available in November

The full text of the ruling made in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will be available 16 November, as confirmed by the court.

The ruling may be appealed only once the full text has become available.

Court representative Anete Miķelsone explained that initially, according to regulations, 13 March was picked as the date for the publication of the full text. However, considering the volume of the case and the need to translate it into Russian, this date was pushed back considerably.

Miķelsone also mentioned that to write the ruling the court spends an average of 11 days per one accused person.

Artūrs Zvejsalnieks, Ivars Sergets’ lawyer, says that considering that the shortened ruling was 800 pages long, the amount of time chosen for the full text is reasonable.

The lawyer of the only person found guilty says that the existing regulations may create problems, because appeals have to be submitted within 20 days of the full text of the ruling becoming available, which may be difficult, considering the full text will be longer than 800 pages.

He said it will be asked the court to provide more time to go through the ruling. He decided not to predict whether the court may satisfy this request.

When asked about the possible direction the case may go, the lawyer predicted the appeal procedure may commence in 2021. Personally

Zvejsalnieks said he plans to request multiple additional examinations,

adding, they may be performed within the next month or two. He added the office of the prosecutor may request permission to perform some

LETA agency’s archive shows that preparation of full texts of court rulings of this size sometimes takes a long time. For example, Riga Regional Court’s full appeal instance ruling in the so-called digital television criminal case took more than a year to prepare.

It is expected the ruling in Maxima tragedy case may be one of the longest in Latvia’s history. Until now the longest ruling in Latvia’s history was the one in the digital television criminal case, which takes up 876 pages. Writing this ruling took approximately half a year.

In February 2020 Riga City Pardaugava Court acquitted all of the accused in Maxima tragedy case except for construction engineer Ivars Sergets, who was sentenced to six years in prison with an added prohibition to work in his profession for five years.

The court also maintained security measures applied to him in force.

The office of the prosecutor wanted seven years and six months in prison for Sergets.

Construction examination expert Andris Gulbis, architect Andris Kalinka, construction supervisor Mārtiņš Draudiņš, as well as construction company Re&Re construction process foreman Staņislavs Kumpiņš, on the other hand, have been acquitted.

Riga City Council Construction Office’s Legal Department’s Construction Supervisory Office expert Marika Treija, as well as Construction Office’s Inspectorate deputy chief Aija Meļņikova and construction office employee Jānis Balodis have also been found not guilty.

Maxima Latvija work safety senior expert Inna Šuvajeva has also been found not guilty in the crimes she’d been accused of in the criminal case.