G7 countries agree to stimulate global economy hit by coronavirus

The EU and G7 countries have held a meeting of finance ministers, where they agreed on readiness to help tackle the international outbreak and introduce measures to strengthen the world economy hit by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Belgian news portal EurActiv reports.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, March 3, as a video conference call. «Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase,» the group of finance ministers announced in a statement.

Only the US Federal Reserve announced after the meeting that it would cut interest rates by half a point. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated on Monday, March 2, that the bank is ready to take «appropriate and targeted» measures, EurActiv reports.