Tuesday 11.02.2020

Georgian opposition politician Ugulava sent to three years behind bars

BNN
February 11, 2020
Gigi Ugulava

In Georgia, a key figure of political opposition, Gigi Ugulava, has been sentenced by the Georgian Supreme Court to three years and two months in prison for misuse of public funds, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.

Gigi Ugulava, who was the Mayor of the Tbilisi from 2005 to2013, was first sentenced to 4,5 years in prison in September 2015 for similar offenses but was freed in January 2017 after a court reduced his sentence.

The following year, Ugulava was sentenced again to 15 months in prison in the same criminal case, but his sentence was considered to have been served. On Monday, February 10, the Supreme Court ruled in a new case of alleged misspending of funds, and the time he has already served will not count against it, Radio Free Europe reports.

Ugulava, one of the key figures of the European Georgian Party, commented he had not pleaded guilty and the verdict was a «legal farce», according to Radio Free Europe.

