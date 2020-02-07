German federal land PM steps down after taboo support from far right

In Germany, the support of the far-right party Alternative for Germany has proved to be both the king-maker and the stumbling stone for the federal state premier of Thuringia. Protests and criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel have resulted in Thomas Kemmerich stepping down after a day in the post, Deutsche Welle reports.

On Wednesday, February 5, politicians from Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) combined to elect the FDP’s candidate, Thomas Kemmerich, as state remier.

Kemmerich overcame Bodo Ramelow, the incumbent candidate from the socialist party Die Linke — the most popular in the state at last year’s elections — by a single vote.

DW commented that it’s not clear to what extent, if any, the three parties collaborated ahead of the ballot.

A political outcry followed forcing Kemmerich to indicate that he would step down and call new elections, his position becoming increasingly untenable after Angela Merkel called for the result to be reversed.