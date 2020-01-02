German zoo hit by tragic fire, police points to New Year paper lanterns

A German zoo has been hit by a tragic fire, which has destroyed a primate house taking the lives of over 30 animals. Police have pointed to flying New Year paper lanterns as a possible cause.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the fire took place in the western German city of Krefeld early on January 1. A fire overnight destroyed Krefeld Zoo’s Great Ape House, killing most of the primates inside, the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

Over 30 animals were killed, including orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas and marmosets.

A nearby gorilla garden was undamaged.

Police said that, after a press conference appealing for information, several people had made statements to them about how the fire might have started.

Officials have yet to confirm whether or not any individual is to be charged.

No animals survived the fire, according to the zoo.

Police said an initial investigation had determined sky lanterns had set light to the plastic roof of the monkey-house and caused the rest of the structure to go up in flames.

The Chinese miniature hot air balloons have been banned in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2009 after several fires started by them caused deaths, DW reports.