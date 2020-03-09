Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps

The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.

The decision made on Monday, March 9, came after its Chancellor, Angela Merkel, met with members of her coalition government to discuss the humanitarian crisis on Greece’s borders and in its migrant camps.

Since late February, migrants and refugees have been amassing along the Greece-Turkey border after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated its borders were open to refugees seeking to cross into Greece, DW wrote.

The plan is to accept between 1,000 and 1,500 children identified as being particularly vulnerable, which means either unaccompanied children under the age of 14 or children in need of urgent medical assistance, DW reports.