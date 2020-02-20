Germany hit by tragic shootings in bars; suspect found lifeless

In Germany, eight people have been killed and five injured in two shootings in the city of Hanau. Police have found the suspect dead at his residential address, DW reports.

«The suspected perpetrator was found lifeless at his residential address in Hanau. Police special forces also found another corpse at the site,» police in the area stated on on Twitter as cited by DW. «The investigations continue. Currently, there are no indications of further perpetrators.»

The tragic events unfolded in Hanau on Wednesday, February 19, when two shootings in the western German city left eight people killed and five others injured, local police informed.

The perpetrator reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau’s central part, killing three people, before driving to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second shisha bar, where five people were left dead, DW reports.