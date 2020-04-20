Germany, Poland and Czech Republic ease restrictions; France stays strict
In Europe, just as countries have been affected differently by COVID-19, policies to ease restrictions differ. Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have lifted a few, while France and Spain are not yet over the crisis, The Guardian reports.
From Monday, April 20, Germany permits small retail spaces to reopen in addition to car dealerships, cycling shops and bookshops.
Poland has stated it reopens parks and forests, while children in Norway will return to kindergarten and open-air markets in the Czech Republic will be permitted to trade as part of a six-week strategy to gradually lift restrictions, The Guardian wrote.
In Spain, with nearly 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 lethal ones, authorities stated at the weekend they would refrain from on lifting one of Europe’s tightest lockdowns.
French government announced on Sunday, April 19, that although the virus appeared to be under control there, the country’s strict lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks, The Guardian reports.
Kristīne Misāne released from prison
On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.
Latvia’s export growth in Europe in January-February reportedly one of the most rapid
In the January-February period of 2020, Latvia experienced one of the most rapid export growths among EU member states when compared to the same period of 2019, according to the latest data from Eurostat.
EU asked to form an emergency fund to support media and journalism
European Union should immediately form an emergency fund to support media and journalism, says Latvian MEP Dace Melbārde.
Number of unemployed persons in Latvia grows by nearly 8 000 in April
In April the number of unemployed person in Latvia increased by 7 942. As a result of this, 69 469 residents have been provided unemployed status, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.
Estonia finds 16 virus-infected residents in Tartu University dormitory
In the dormitory of Estonia’s top higher education institution, the Tartu University, 16 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been found. The infected have been barred from leaving their rooms, while over 200 other inhabitants can go outside, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.
Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court
On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.
Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year
In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.
PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia
Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.
Spain plans to allow children go outside after month in home isolation
In Spain, where over 20 000 people have died from the complications of COVID-19, the government has announced the worst point of the epidemic being left behind and plans to allow children to go outside homes, British broadcaster BBC reports.
State Education Content Centre’s head promises exams to be shorter, not easier
It is expected centralized exams in Latvia will be shorter but not easier this year, said State Education Content Centre head Guntars Catlaks in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma.
Air temperature in Latvia to reach +18° C this week
In spite of air temperature dropping below 0 C at night this week, daytime air temperature will be more spring-like as air temperature is expected to reach +16° C… +18° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Violent attacks take place in Canada leaving 17 people dead
In eastern Canada, a series of killings have taken place, where 17 people, including the suspected attacker died, British news portal The Guardian reports.
No COVID-19 infection cases found in Latvian prisons so far
So far not a single COVID-19 infection case has been found in prisons in Latvia – neither among convicts nor among prison guards, said chief of Prison Administration Ilona Spure in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Coronavirus in the Baltics. 727 in Latvia, 1 298 in Lithuania, 1 528 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 727, increasing by 15 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 298 infection cases.
Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted
In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.
BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.
COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases. It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.
Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial
Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.
General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019
In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.
Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February
During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.
Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia
Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.
E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders
Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.
Newest comments
-
Mike @ 2020-04-20 10:54:27
how much geopolitics does play in this? the author stated clearly the allies were of no help. sad!
-
Lian Sri Lanka @ 2020-04-19 14:54:49
-
@ 2020-04-19 14:54:00
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-19 13:20:57
Nothing new, it us just made in PRC quality. Mostly people just don’t care due to cheap prices. But now it’s more public the crap quality. They can produce a good quality, if someone else make the design and watch over the process.
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-19 13:13:30