Germany, Poland and Czech Republic ease restrictions; France stays strict

In Europe, just as countries have been affected differently by COVID-19, policies to ease restrictions differ. Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic have lifted a few, while France and Spain are not yet over the crisis, The Guardian reports.

From Monday, April 20, Germany permits small retail spaces to reopen in addition to car dealerships, cycling shops and bookshops.

Poland has stated it reopens parks and forests, while children in Norway will return to kindergarten and open-air markets in the Czech Republic will be permitted to trade as part of a six-week strategy to gradually lift restrictions, The Guardian wrote.

In Spain, with nearly 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 lethal ones, authorities stated at the weekend they would refrain from on lifting one of Europe’s tightest lockdowns.

French government announced on Sunday, April 19, that although the virus appeared to be under control there, the country’s strict lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks, The Guardian reports.