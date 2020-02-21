Germany remembers victims of Hanau shooting; attacks investigated as terrorism
In Germany, the death toll of the Hanau shooting attacks has risen to nine people. Police has pointed to a possibly racist mindset of the suspected attacker and is investigating the crimes as terrorism, BBC and DW report.
The tragic events unfolded in Hanau on Wednesday, February 19, when two shootings in the western German city left eight people killed and five others injured, local police informed.
The perpetrator reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau’s central part, killing three people, before driving to the neighbourhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second shisha bar, where five people were left dead, DW reports.
BBC wrote that tens of thousands of people attended vigils for the nine victims. At the vigils on Thursday, February 20, in Hanau and Berlin people carrying candles and white roses gathered in silence.
Germany’s Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank stated that the suspect, Tobias R, 43, posted material online that showed a «deeply racist mindset». All of the victims were of immigrant backgrounds, and several are thought to be of Kurdish origin, BBC reports.
Keywords: germany Hanau Shisha bar shooting victims
Shareholder Juris Radzevičs dismisses Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks board member
Juris Radzevičs, who is a shareholder in LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks has dismissed RNP board member Ardis Pāvilsons, as LETA was told by the official.
Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030
There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.
Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019
In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.
Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia
On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic. On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.
Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
This winter, so abnormally warm in Lithuania, is bewildering everyone and is wreaking havoc both in the nature and on the store shelves.
Finnish court acquits Baltic online alcohol seller over tax evasion
A court in Finland has delivered a not guilty ruling in a case, where a man had been charged with tax evasion over the online sale of alcohol to Finns in Latvia and Estonia, using online platforms, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.
Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track
On Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.
Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed
Riga City Pārdaugava Court’s ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will definitely be appealed, said senior prosecutor Aivars Ostapko in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 20 February.
Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima
A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.
Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained
Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.
Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly
In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.
Turkey warns of military operation in Syria to stop government-Russian forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria could start at any moment with the aim of stopping an offensive of the Syrian government and Russian forces on opposition-controlled territory, BBC reports.
Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.
Enterprise Register decides KPV LV party’s February meeting had no decision-making authority
Latvia’s Enterprise Register has decided the 8 February repeated meeting of KPV LV members had no decision-making authority. This is why the Enterprise Register has set a term for prevention of problems or organization of a new meeting.
Germany hit by tragic shootings in bars; suspect found lifeless
In Germany, eight people have been killed and five injured in two shootings in the city of Hanau. Police have found the suspect dead at his residential address, DW reports.
Ķuzis’ friendship with KGB official is no problem to run with New Unity in elections
Ex-chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis has joined New Unity and intends to run in the upcoming snap elections in Riga, as BNN was informed by the party.
Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
The extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who is accused of kidnapping her own child, to the South African Republic has been temporarily halted, as Delfi TV ar Jānis Domburs was told by the woman’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Estonian wind farm land sold for EUR 51.4 million
In Estonia, the auction of a 160-hectare plot of land intended for the erection of wind turbines, has been won by Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia, which offered the price of 51.5 million euros, ERR reports.
Citskovskis: around 3 000 people have left state administration in Latvia in three years
Over the course of three years the number of people employed in Latvia’s state administration has reduced by 3 000 people, as reported by State Chancellery director Jānis Citskovskis at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Administration and Local Government Committee on Wednesday, 19 February.
European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
The European Central Bank has made a decision to liquidate PNB Bank’s license, as confirmed by Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission.
Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year
Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.
133 jobs in welfare liquidated in Latvia last year
A total of 133 jobs were liquidated in Latvia’s welfare sector last year. This was done to reduce and optimize institutions and administration in this sector, as confirmed by Welfare Minister’s advisor Liesma Kalve.
Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica
The funding Latvia needs to implement Rail Baltica project is EUR 297 620 500. This includes EUR 242 385 425 from the Connecting Europe Facility and EUR 55 235 075 from the state co-financing, as reported by Transport Ministry’s communication office.
Spanish government approves digital tax, but waits for OECD deal
As European Union member states seek to tax the profitable business of tech giants, Spanish government has passed a digital services tax, which could affect such US companies as Facebook and Google, according to The Guardian.
Newest comments
-
Heny @ 2020-02-20 15:14:07
I lived in the Baltic countries for almost a year. 3 and 4 months in each one. People are very similar in all of them, when it comes to behaviour. Most of them are rude, ill mannered and don't know how to say 'I m sorry or excuse me. I think that is the legacy of communism. On the other hand, those countries have a bright future. The young people 30 and younger, are nice, and friendly, most of them speak English, and look forward to a better future. It's like there is two countries in one One country of young , vibrant friendly people, and other country of angry rude old people. Not all the older people are in that category, but many of them.
-
Bullshit media @ 2020-02-19 08:01:30
What bulsshit do u talk here? Blame latvian goverment that they took over the port and thers no more moneybto city and a sports teams in ventspils. Cause most of theyr moneybcame from free port. Now all the money goes to theses thieves...
-
Surly @ 2020-02-19 06:51:21
Is anyone surprised that an unelected, authoritarian government would use its state-directed investments to exert their influence? Surely, use of soft-power is common to most nations, but the important question is how do our interests align with a communist dictatorship? I'd prefer we reject it outright, but commercially, that may not be viable. Since we'll probably need to, let's work with China if and where it makes sense, but watch our backs.
-
James @ 2020-02-18 21:05:48
Your claim is stupid at best. Who bought and ordered those cheap things? Yeah, you know the answer. No demand, no production. If your eyes can not see further, then don't think all Estonians are as stupid as you are.
-
Anti-PC @ 2020-02-18 21:02:20
Well, Estonia has to please the US, but the way of doing it is questionable. You can express those things with a much friendly attitude.