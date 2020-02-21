Germany remembers victims of Hanau shooting; attacks investigated as terrorism

In Germany, the death toll of the Hanau shooting attacks has risen to nine people. Police has pointed to a possibly racist mindset of the suspected attacker and is investigating the crimes as terrorism, BBC and DW report.

The tragic events unfolded in Hanau on Wednesday, February 19, when two shootings in the western German city left eight people killed and five others injured, local police informed.

The perpetrator reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau’s central part, killing three people, before driving to the neighbourhood of Kesselstadt and opening fire at a second shisha bar, where five people were left dead, DW reports.

BBC wrote that tens of thousands of people attended vigils for the nine victims. At the vigils on Thursday, February 20, in Hanau and Berlin people carrying candles and white roses gathered in silence.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank stated that the suspect, Tobias R, 43, posted material online that showed a «deeply racist mindset». All of the victims were of immigrant backgrounds, and several are thought to be of Kurdish origin, BBC reports.