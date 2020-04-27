Germany spent 10% more on its military in 2019

In global military spending, the year 2019 showed the largest expenditure since 1988. The country, which has upped its spending the most, has been Germany with a 10% increase, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, DW reports.

Global military spending reached EU 1.7 trillion in 2019, the highest annual sum in real terms since the year1988. That sum marked an increase of 3.6% over 2018, as calculated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

In NATO member Germany, the expenditure rose by 10% to EUR 45.5 billion. This has been estimated to be the largest defense budget increase among the world’s top 15 military spenders.

«There’s been pressure on Germany to increase its military expenditure since before the Trump administration,» commented Max Mutschler from the Bonn International Center for Conversion, a peace and conflict research institute, as cited by DW.

«The impact of this pressure is now becoming clear. However, one has to say that expenditure is still well below the 2% mark.»