Germany to consider scientific suggestions to ease school, business restrictions

The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has recommended easing some restrictions on the operation of schools and businesses, and the federal government is set to consider them, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Leopoldina, the German National Academy of Sciences, noted on Monday, April 13, that the government could begin to safely reopen some schools while still observing hygiene rules. Stores and restaurants could also be reopened, if social distancing regulations are strictly enforced.

«Every citizen should in the future have this type of protection for their mouth and nose and wear it each time social distancing measures can’t be respected,»

explained the academy’s head Gerald Haug to German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Chancellor would to look into relaxing restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to chair a virtual meeting of the leaders of all 16 states on Wednesday, April 15, taking into account the advice given by the academics. The business, school and distancing restrictions in Germany as they stand are set to expire this Sunday, April 19, DW wrote.