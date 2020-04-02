Germany to keep gathering restrictions past Easter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the situation with the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany is far from being over as the government extended its strict rules for gathering in public places until April 19, DW reports.

Merkel explained on Wednesday, April 1, that it was currently «much too early to think about loosening the restrictions».

«It would be much worse to do it too early, and we are still very far away from what we need to achieve,» according to the Germany Chancellor.

The current measures in Germany ban public gatherings of more than two people, with exceptions for families and people who live in the same apartment or house. Residents have also been called on to keep at least a 1.5-metre distance to others when out in public, DW wrote.