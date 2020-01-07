Germany to move part of its troops out of Iraq amid tension

The German government has decided to reduce its military presence in Iraq, following a call from the Iraqi parliament for the international coalition of forces to leave the country over the killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, carried out by the U.S.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the German military contingent in the country will be «temporarily thinned out,» with around 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country to be redeployed to neighbouring countries, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a letter to their ministries.

The transfer will mainly apply to soldiers stationed in Iraq’s capital Baghdad and Taji, to the north. Soldiers in these areas are set to be moved to Jordan and Kuwait.

Most of Germany’s soldiers in Iraq are stationed in the northern Kurdish region of the country.

«Naturally we will respect any sovereign decision of the Iraqi government,» said Maas,

while warning that the reduction of international forces could lead to Islamic State gaining a stronger power in the region and cause «greater instability» in Iraq.