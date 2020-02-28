Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership

From 1 March 2020 onward Gints Miķelsons, who has been the head of Latvian Sustainable Construction Council (LIBP) will be in charge of the Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership (LBP), as confirmed by construction contractors.

At the same time, the two organizations will be merged, creating an association with forty Latvian construction companies.

Baiba Bļodniece, who has been in charge of the partnership since 2015, has decided to step down because of family reasons, LBP explains.

She comments her decision: «Over the years the construction sector has experienced some notable developments that have both improved and changed the industry’s future development – a general agreement for minimal wage was developed and signed, an electronic work time recording system was introduced, a memorandum was signed with Latvian government on fair competition and sorted industry, etc. However, there are also many challenges ahead. This is why the partnership as the leading construction organization needs a capable leader capable of investing time and effort into their work, which I can no longer do due to an addition to my family.»

Bļodniece believes Miķelsons «will be able to successfully represent the industry’s opinion, improving longevity, quality and security».

Since 2015, Gints Miķelsons has been the chairman of LIBP and a member of Economy Ministry’s Latvian Construction Council. In the past Gints Miķelsons worked in high management positions in companies like Lattelecom, Latvijas Neatkarīgā Televīzija. He also has experience in business and public management sectors.