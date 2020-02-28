Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership
From 1 March 2020 onward Gints Miķelsons, who has been the head of Latvian Sustainable Construction Council (LIBP) will be in charge of the Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership (LBP), as confirmed by construction contractors.
At the same time, the two organizations will be merged, creating an association with forty Latvian construction companies.
Baiba Bļodniece, who has been in charge of the partnership since 2015, has decided to step down because of family reasons, LBP explains.
She comments her decision: «Over the years the construction sector has experienced some notable developments that have both improved and changed the industry’s future development – a general agreement for minimal wage was developed and signed, an electronic work time recording system was introduced, a memorandum was signed with Latvian government on fair competition and sorted industry, etc. However, there are also many challenges ahead. This is why the partnership as the leading construction organization needs a capable leader capable of investing time and effort into their work, which I can no longer do due to an addition to my family.»
Bļodniece believes Miķelsons «will be able to successfully represent the industry’s opinion, improving longevity, quality and security».
Since 2015, Gints Miķelsons has been the chairman of LIBP and a member of Economy Ministry’s Latvian Construction Council. In the past Gints Miķelsons worked in high management positions in companies like Lattelecom, Latvijas Neatkarīgā Televīzija. He also has experience in business and public management sectors.
While Latvia’s GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth
In 2019, Latvia experienced the slowest GDP growth among Baltic States, according to data from Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Latvia’s GDP growth reportedly 2.2% in 2019
Compared to 2018, the economic growth continued and Gross Domestic Product increased by 2.2 %. In 2019, GDP at current prices amounted to EUR 30.5 billion. Compared to Q3, in Q4 2019 GDP at constant prices grew by 0.1 %, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia up 2.6% in January
Compared to January 2019, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.6 % in January 2020. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 4.4 %.
Vilnis Ķirsis to remain in charge of Unity’s faction in Riga
On Thursday, 27 February, Vilnis Ķirsis was once again picked as the head of Unity party’s faction in Riga, as confirmed by the party.
Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sign a joint US-Latvian declaration on 5G network security, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year
Estonian provider of ferry transport and related services Tallink Grupp has worked in 2019 with a net profit of 49.7 million euros, according to its unaudited financial results of the year, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs
Long-standing Riga City Council official Emīls Jakrins, who was in charge of the Transport Department not long ago, is beneficiary and factual owner of LLC TecPro Construction, which is a contractor to Lithuanian company Kauno tiltai, which has been hired by the city council to repair Brasas and Deglavas bridges, as reported by Diena newspaper, referencing unofficial information.
UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year
The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Residents able to submit compulsory income declarations by 1 June; VID urges using EDS
March 2020 will mark the beginning of the three-month period within which all residents for whom it is compulsory will be able to submit their income declaration for 2019. This period will last three years for residents for whom this process is voluntary, as reminded by the State Revenue Service.
Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19
As the new coronavirus Covid-19 continues spreading in Europe, Lithuanian border guards have begun informing travellers from Latvia and Poland about necessary protective measures.
Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says
In the current epicentre of the Syrian civil war, 33 soldiers of the NATO member state Turkey have been killed as Syrian government military aviation carried out attacks on Turkish military posts set up in its neighbouring country, German broadcaster DW reports citing Ankara.
Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.
SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
Latvia’s Disease Control and Prevention Centre is looking for passengers who flew together with confirmed coronavirus patient from Istanbul to Riga on Wednesday, 26 February.
Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
Because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, demand has considerably increased for individual protective clothing, which forces prices to go up, as reported by heads of hospitals.
Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
If implemented, the ambitious 5.8-billion euro Rail Baltica project aiming to build a nearly 1000-kilometer rail link from Helsinki to Poland through Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be a major infrastructural achievement of the Baltics, but the possibility of dashing at the now surreal speed of 250 kilometres per hour as soon as in 2026, when the project is slated for completion, comes at expense of many land owners in Lithuania’s six municipalities, which will be crossed by the European-gauge tracks.
Construction costs in Latvia up 2.8% in January
Compared to December 2019, the level of construction costs in Latvia fell by 0.2 % in January 2020. Labour remuneration of workers reduced by 0.9 %, prices of building materials – by 0.1 %, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – rose by 0.2 %.
In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day
In Greece, continued protests and clashes have resulted in over 60 people suffering injuries as people on the islands of Lesbos and Chios protest against the construction of new migrant centres, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities
The report from the European Commission mentions that Latvian government’s initiated administrative territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities with greater capacity and ability to provide services of comparable quality, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.
Textile producer in Lithuania complies with Greenpeace standards in industrial textile making
Lithuanian textiles producer Utenos Trikotažas has been deemed by environmental protection organisation Greenpeace as complying with the standards of the later as to not using hazardous chemicals and being fair and transparent in its business, LRT reports.
From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service.
435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.
Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Newest comments
-
Signe @ 2020-02-28 15:41:16
Hopefully he took bus from airport and didn't really travel to city center with "normal" bus, otherwise yes, it would be catastrophic to riga elderly people. (every time i go to estonia I travel same route and most of the times i try to take bus straight from airport to pärnu)
-
hmh @ 2020-02-28 00:44:16
Criticize your government all you want, but don't be mean towards the disabled. It's tasteless.
-
Sherry @ 2020-02-27 15:53:13
Leaving from USA to northern Italy in a month, so far delta has not cancelled flights
-
Also_lv @ 2020-02-27 13:31:41
Couldn't say it more to the point. That's the exact situation.
-
lv @ 2020-02-27 12:25:43
"All cases in Latvia were negative"... But wait... There is still one left thats still being tested and we are waiting for results. And this guy, by traveling from airport Riga to centre of the capital where the bus station, biggest Baltic bazaar AND train station is located. Safe to say this guy has infected many people in Latvia in the past 24hours. Just freely arrived from Turkey, though some medias say he came from Iran? So from Iran, to Turkey, then to Latvia and finally caught in Estonia? Screams "INFECTEEEEED PEOPLEEEE" all around. I know the transports and all hotspots in Riga for people who get from/to airport to the centre and back, and one thing I can say for sure, is that there should be full measures taken. Though Latvian gov. is handicapped like a quadruple amputee trying to run in a snow storm, we will just see many covid cases in the following 2 weeks in LV, Estonia, and hopefully they will do everything to prevent Lithuania getting some too. They said LV is more ready than anybody in EU, meanwhile they just allowed a tourist from Iran, a virus hotzone, travel through 3 countries, spreading it around freely. Hipocrisy and lying government has plagued this country of mine for a long time. We are not ready. We are far from that.