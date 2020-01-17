GKR helps overthrow Riga’s vice-mayors and put an end to ruling coalition
Riga City Council vice-chairperson Anna Vladova and deputy Druvis Kleins lost their respective posts at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 16 January. This happened because multiple deputies from Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) voted together with the opposition in favour of dismissing them.
31 representatives from opposition parties – Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction – voted in favour of Vladova’s dismissal.
Multiple GKR deputies with «free vote» also supported her dismissal, because Harmony did not withdraw their signatures previously given in favour of dismissing Mayor Oļegs Burovs. GKR deputies who voted against Vladova include Burovs, Ainārs Baštiks, Mihails Gavrilovs and former Harmony member turned GKR member Baiba Rozentāle.
Harmony, For Riga! bloc and a couple of GKR members voted against Vladova’s dismissal. Together they gathered 21 votes. Five more GKR members abstained in the vote.
30 city council members voted in favour of Kleins’ dismissal – deputies from Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction and multiple members of GKR.
Harmony, For Riga! bloc and some members from GKR voted against Kleins’ dismissal, gathering 19 votes in total. Six deputies abstained in the vote.
As previously reported, the meeting was called following a request from opposition representatives. As noted by National Alliance Riga City Council faction head Dainis Locis, signatures in favour of Vladova’s dismissal were prepared as early as the first shocks for the coalition’s stability, but it was the new wave of discontent within the coalition that added oil to the fire.
«We can see activities from Harmony and For Riga! bloc and statements from Nils Ušakovs, and it is clear everything is on the brink of collapse within there. The opposition believes vice-mayors should lose their posts, too,» said Locis.
Last week, politicians of Harmony and For Riga! bloc announced that although they have no plans to leave the coalition, they will insist on replacing Burovs because they are unable to work with him. Partners have submitted signatures in favour of Burovs’ dismissal.
GKR, meanwhile, has stressed the party has no plans to submit to the offer from its coalition partners and will not vote in favour of Burovs’ dismissal. Instead the party will invite partners to sit down and discuss differences.
BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
There are suspicions that Aivars Lembergs, subjected to international sanctions, has sold real estate located on Raunas Street 27 in Riga to his sister «on paper only». This may have been done to avoid confiscation of properties in the event of a guilty verdict or a possible arrest over the real estate property. However, it is possible Lembergs maintains full control over this real estate property and, most likely, the property is used to fatten his wallet on a regular basis.
Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum
Since the denationalization effective access to housing security in Latvia does not exist and most of the housing stock has degraded up to a state of a slum, as concluded by the Latvian State Audit.
Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia
During his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš affirmed that oil supplies for Belarus may be possible using Latvia’s ports.
Rain in Australia provides relief to continuing fight against bushfires
In eastern Australia, which has been suffering in prolonged and disastrous bushfires, heavy rain has been falling for the past 24 hours.
Weather to remain warm in Latvia at week’s end
At the end of the week the sky in Latvia will become clear and the sun will shine. No precipitation is expected. However, a low atmospheric pressure area will approach the country from the west during weekends, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees
Latvian Railway plans to terminate labour relations with approximately 1 500 employees before the end of 2020, as reported by the company’s representative Ella Pētermane.
Russian State Duma approves Putin’s new Prime Minister
The Russian State Duma has approved on Thursday, January 16, the candidacy of the country’s next Prime Minister appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ventspils opposition invites Pūce to act to prevent US sanctions from spreading to city council
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and especially Juris Pūce have to act to resolve the current state of Ventsils City Council. It should be dismissed, as the municipal government does not have moral, ethical or legal foundation to continue managing and implementing the criminal management’s policy, according to Ventspils City Council opposition deputies.
Trade unions urge Latvian government to resolve transit businesses’ blocked bank accounts problem
Multiple trade unions associated with the transit industry have turned to Latvia’s highest ranking officials with a request to resolve the situation with bank accounts of multiple transit companies having been blocked because of US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs. If the government does not act, trade unions promise to organize massive protests.
Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman
Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.
CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia
In 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.
Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic
On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder
«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.
One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact
The understanding that Lithuania’s election system needs changes is nearly overwhelming, but the ruling Farmers and Greens’ attempt to lower the Parliament election threshold in parties’ multi-member constituency from current 5 per cent to 3 per cent suffered a setback this week.
Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.
Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade
Birth rates continued to decline in Latvia in 2019. The lowest level of the past decade was reached in the country last year, says demographer Ilmārs Mežs.
Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes
One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.
U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement
Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.
KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs
In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers state funding of EUR 489 163.
Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister
After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.
Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February
At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.
Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019
The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.
Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuania's refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory.
Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain
In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.
