GKR helps overthrow Riga’s vice-mayors and put an end to ruling coalition

Riga City Council vice-chairperson Anna Vladova and deputy Druvis Kleins lost their respective posts at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 16 January. This happened because multiple deputies from Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) voted together with the opposition in favour of dismissing them.

31 representatives from opposition parties – Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction – voted in favour of Vladova’s dismissal.

Multiple GKR deputies with «free vote» also supported her dismissal, because Harmony did not withdraw their signatures previously given in favour of dismissing Mayor Oļegs Burovs. GKR deputies who voted against Vladova include Burovs, Ainārs Baštiks, Mihails Gavrilovs and former Harmony member turned GKR member Baiba Rozentāle.

Harmony, For Riga! bloc and a couple of GKR members voted against Vladova’s dismissal. Together they gathered 21 votes. Five more GKR members abstained in the vote.

30 city council members voted in favour of Kleins’ dismissal – deputies from Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction and multiple members of GKR.

Harmony, For Riga! bloc and some members from GKR voted against Kleins’ dismissal, gathering 19 votes in total. Six deputies abstained in the vote.

As previously reported, the meeting was called following a request from opposition representatives. As noted by National Alliance Riga City Council faction head Dainis Locis, signatures in favour of Vladova’s dismissal were prepared as early as the first shocks for the coalition’s stability, but it was the new wave of discontent within the coalition that added oil to the fire.

«We can see activities from Harmony and For Riga! bloc and statements from Nils Ušakovs, and it is clear everything is on the brink of collapse within there. The opposition believes vice-mayors should lose their posts, too,» said Locis.

Last week, politicians of Harmony and For Riga! bloc announced that although they have no plans to leave the coalition, they will insist on replacing Burovs because they are unable to work with him. Partners have submitted signatures in favour of Burovs’ dismissal.

GKR, meanwhile, has stressed the party has no plans to submit to the offer from its coalition partners and will not vote in favour of Burovs’ dismissal. Instead the party will invite partners to sit down and discuss differences.