Global COVID-19-related deaths reach 119 686
Globally, as many as 119,686 people have been confirmed as having died from COVID-19 related conditions and 1.92 million persons have been infected, statistics compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday, April 14.
British news portal The Guardian reports that in China, the majority of new cases in China are in a province bordering Russia. China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day. China’s state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.
Read also: A month of state of emergency in Latvia. What is the number of COVID-19 cases in Baltics?
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund stated on Monday, April 13, that it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus more financial resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged caution over moves to lift lockdown conditions. Ghebreyesus stressed that much was still unknown about the virus and that finding, testing and isolating cases was still crucial, The Guardian reports.
coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic
Rural Support Service pays support to livestock owners a month earlier than usual
To support farmers during the state of emergency, Latvia’s Rural Support Service has commenced payment of support for livestock owners a month earlier than usual – 9 April, as reported by LAD.
At least 5 510 people in Latvia left jobless in April
In April the number of unemployed people in Latvia increased by 5 510. This means unemployed status in the country is held by 67 037 residents, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.
Estonia compensates wages to 22 000 workers
In Estonia, the state has paid 19 million euros in wage compensations to more than 22 000 workers of over 3 907 firms, Estonian public broadcaster ERR wrote on Tuesday, April 14.
Moscow closes first clinic of virus outbreak; Russia reports 2 774 new cases
In the Russian capital Moscow, which is experiencing a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, a clinic has been closed and its chief doctor is on breathing support, Russian news portal Meduza reports.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 657 in Latvia, 1 070 in Lithuania, 1 373 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 657, increasing by 2 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 070 infection cases.
Latvian police take action against residents for breaching state of emergency restrictions
Over the course of the past day, Latvian police commenced a total of four procedures for breach of state of emergency restrictions, as BNN was told by State Police.
Weather in Latvia to be rich with precipitation and windy this week
This week air temperature at night will drop to +2° C… +3° C in Latvia. It will also rain often. Snow is also expected in some areas, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Germany to consider scientific suggestions to ease school, business restrictions
The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has recommended easing some restrictions on the operation of schools and businesses, and the federal government is set to consider them, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Contract with Kauno Tiltai for Deglava overpass maintenance terminated
On Sunday, 12 April, Riga City Council Transport Department decided to terminate the contract with Lithuanian construction company Kauno tiltai because of the company’s failure to comply with requirements for maintenance of Augusta Deglava street overpass and use of inappropriate materials.
Maternity Hospital and Stradins Hospital to keep childbirth restrictions in place
Riga Maternity Hospital and P. Stradins Clinical University Hospital intend to keep restrictions imposed for childbirth in place, because both healthcare institutions receive childbirth cases even under complicated conditions.
A month of state of emergency in Latvia. What is the number of COVID-19 cases in Baltics?
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 653, increasing by 2 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 062 infection cases.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 651 in Latvia, 1 053 in Lithuania, 1 309 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 651, increasing by 21 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 053 infection cases.
Week in Lithuania: EC earmarks COVID-19 relief funds for Lithuania, wearing facemasks becomes mandatory
In Lithuania, the top stories of the last week were: a new CEO of Klaipėda Port appointed, medics fighting COVID-19 learnt of pay raise.
PTAC: disinfection products expand in supply and stabilize in price
There has been a significant increase with variety of disinfectant products in Latvia, which has contributed to the stabilization of prices and even their slight decline. No major price fluctuations have been observed for wide consumption goods so far, according to observations from the Consumer Rights Protection Centre.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 630 in Latvia, 1 026 in Lithuania, 1 304 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 630, increasing by 18 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 026 infection cases.
Latvians abroad. Life stories about COVID-19 impact on Spain, Britain and New Zealand
The effect from COVID-19 is felt around the world. In some countries less than others. Rapid spread of the virus has reached to Latvians abroad, as most of them have lost jobs even though the initial goal for most of emigrated Latvians was to leave. Latvians living abroad have shared with BNN stories about the changes and problems caused by COVID-19 in Spain, New Zealand and Britain.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 612 in Latvia, 999 in Lithuania, 1 258 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 23 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 999 infection cases.
Riga City Council's snap elections to be rescheduled for 29 August
The snap elections for Riga City Council are planned to be rescheduled for 29 August, according to amendments submitted by Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.
Latvian government supports idea to support municipal companies during crisis
Municipalities in Latvia will have the right to receive state budget loans to increase base capital of municipal companies if their turnover drops more than 50% because of COVID-19 crisis, as provided by amendments supported by the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday, 9 April.
Nordic Investment Bank lends Latvia EUR 500 million to battle COVID-19
The Nordic Investment Bank and Republic of Latvia have signed a loan contract on provision of EUR 500 million for ten years. The loan is expected to be used to finance efforts to battle COVID-19 pandemic, BNN was told by Finance Ministry.
Churches in Estonia give guidance on Easter home services
For the coming Easter, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is overcoming the epidemiological ban on public assembly with online services, guidance for small home services and phone conversations, Archbishop Urmas Viilma unveiled, ERR reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 955 confirmed cases.
KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof
Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.
EU Court: Poland has to reform disciplinary body in its Supreme Court
The European Court of Justice has called on Poland to stop the operation of the Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Supreme court to separate it from the influence of the parliament and government, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
