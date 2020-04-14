Global COVID-19-related deaths reach 119 686

Globally, as many as 119,686 people have been confirmed as having died from COVID-19 related conditions and 1.92 million persons have been infected, statistics compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday, April 14.

British news portal The Guardian reports that in China, the majority of new cases in China are in a province bordering Russia. China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day. China’s state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund stated on Monday, April 13, that it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus more financial resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged caution over moves to lift lockdown conditions. Ghebreyesus stressed that much was still unknown about the virus and that finding, testing and isolating cases was still crucial, The Guardian reports.