Global number of COVID-19 cases exceeds one million

Globally, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded one million and the death toll related to the infectious disease is 52 500, German public broadcaster DW reports.

The death toll in Germany from the coronavirus has picked up speed, passing the 1,000 mark, by Friday, April 3.

Other countries with COVID-19 death tolls over one thousand are Italy (13 157), Spain (9 053), France (4 032), United Kingdom (2 532), and the Netherlands (1 173), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The US meanwhile has recorded 1,169 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University’s case tracker.

It is the highest one-day death toll confirmed in any country since the pandemic broke out.

The US now has 5,936 coronavirus-related deaths on record, DW reports.